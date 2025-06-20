Omniyat’s new landmark to ‘illuminate’ the ultra-luxury commercial workspace sector on famous Dubai route

Leading luxury real estate developer Omniyat is extending its vision for ultra-luxury commercial workspaces with a futuristic new landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 48-storey Lumena tower will set a new standard for workplace environments in the region upon completion in the third quarter of 2029, says the UAE developer.

The announcement follows what is describes as the unprecedented success of Enara by Omniyat and - with a gross development value of Dh3.6 billion - represents a “benchmark in ultra-luxury commercial development”.

Lumena is located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. Its eye-catching slender form and elevated architectural profile make it strategically designed to maximise views of Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and Jumeirah Beach.

A series of cantilevered structures throughout the tower will deliver unique vantage points as well as exceptional shared amenities, including Lumina’s signature feature, the “breathtaking” Sky Theatre, which Omniyat is billing as a never-before-seen amenity for a commercial tower in Dubai.

Lumena was launched at the Museum of the Future with a memorable sound and light show on June 18. An architectural model of the project is on display in Studio 12 at The Opus by Omniyat until June 22, providing a “glimpse into the future” of Dubai’s commercial spaces.

Omniyat says it continues to lead the way in the ultra-luxury commercial workspace segment, underlined by Lumena; it describes it as work of “architectural mastery” where every line draws upward, and every space is designed to inspire clarity, confidence, and command.

Mahdi Amjad, Omniyat founder and executive chairman, has branded Lumena as “the future of commercial real estate” in Dubai.

“With its location, design and integrated amenities, we are creating a new paradigm for commercial real estate that aligns with how the next generation of leaders want to work and live,” he says.

“Leveraging technology, innovation and future-proof design, Lumena’s sculpted façade reflects both architectural brilliance and the effortless flow of ideas, ambition and enterprise.”

The development’s inspirational name draws from the Latin word for illumination (lumen) and ‘ena’, a Japanese word that suggests a blessing.

Omniyat says Lumena symbolises clarity, purpose, and forward momentum with a design that integrates panoramic views with natural materials and biophilic elements, bringing light, greenery, and airflow into the workspace to promote wellbeing, productivity, and performance.

Every element, from its sculpted façade to double height glazing and natural textures, is engineered for both form and function.

And with a key location near Business Bay metro station, Lumena will be well connected to Dubai’s prime business, retail and lifestyle hubs and - close to Downtown and Burj Khalifa - minutes away from major city attractions. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 13 minutes.

Each of the 91 shell-and-core office units – offered as half floor and full floor offices – has been designed with customisation and efficiency in mind.The development is being engineered for optimal efficiency, featuring flexible floorplates with minimal columns, a rear-core layout, and clear ceiling heights of 3m within office areas.

Units are being offered with full fit-out flexibility so buyers and tenants can customise layouts, while a palatial use of space, including high ceilings and full height windows, ushers openness and light.

Onmiyat says superior service is built into the core experience across its portfolio of “unparalleled” residential, commercial and hospitality properties.

So a full suite of concierge offerings will include reception, meeting room management, spa and wellness coordination, lifestyle bookings, personal services, and bespoke experiences, such as event planning, luxury travel arrangements, and private shopping.

Managed by Omniyat, these five-star services will draw from the brand’s experience delivering high-touch hospitality across its award-winning commercial towers, residences and hotels, including Enara by Omniyat, and The Opus.

Lumena has been designed to meet the latest British Council for Offices (BCO) standards, supporting occupancy density of one person per 10 sqm while maintaining spacious, high-end environments.

And the developer is targeting multiple world-class certifications, reflecting commitment to sustainability, occupant wellbeing, and technological integration.

These include LEED Platinum certification - the world’s highest rating for sustainable commercial developments - while Lumena is projected to achieve Platinum WELL Certification from the WELL Building Standard, plus Platinum WiredScore and SmartScore Certifications, the global standards for digitally connected and technologically advanced smart buildings.

On the upper office floors, occupants will have exclusive access to the Executive Club. A purpose-built environment that integrates luxury, discretion, and convenience, the dedicated space will feature private lounges, meeting zones, and concierge support, all tailored to the needs of senior decision-makers.

Meanwhile, at the building summit, the Sky Theatre will offer a stunning venue for high-level forums, product launches, and executive gatherings - with panoramic views across Dubai. Advanced acoustics, LED walls, and modular seating will support a variety of functions.

And with wellness central to Lumena’s philosophy, the Executive Wellness Suite is set to feature high-performance training and recovery zones, designed to support peak physical and mental performance.

Another highlight, the Sky Pool, will be suspended above the city and surrounded by biophilic landscaping to deliver a “rare sense of stillness and perspective”. With the addition of a business club on Level 34, the tower seeks to offer a future-forward take on work-life synergy.

Internationally renowned architects and consultants will help realise Lumena, including amenities integrated across the tower and podium to support productivity, wellness, and world-class executive-level experiences.

The interconnected podium will house six curated retail concepts, fine dining, and wellness and lifestyle facilities designed to serve building occupants as well guests from the Business Bay and Downtown communities.

With dual vehicular access points they will be able to easily utilise the property’s 1,000-plus parking spaces, including designated areas for office use, retail operations, and visitors.

Lumena builds on the success of The Opus and Enara as the next evolution in an Omniyat portfolio designed for business leaders, creatives, and innovators seeking workspaces that reflect growth and ambition.

“This exceptional project reflects Omniyat’s ongoing commitment to shaping the commercial landmarks of tomorrow,” adds Mr Amjad.

By mastering what the homegrown company calls “The Art of Elevation”, and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it pledges to deliver bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces, alongside its other iconic masterpieces, including One at Palm Jumeirah Residences, ORLA, and The Lana.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Omniyat.

