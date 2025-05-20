Training for tomorrow: How e&’s AI Academy is preparing its people for the future of work

The UAE recently announced the nationwide rollout of AI as a core subject across all government schools, from kindergarten through grade 12. This shift signals a growing global recognition that injecting AI literacy into the curriculum is no longer optional. As algorithms increasingly shape everything from public policy to personal productivity, nations must not only adopt these technologies but ensure their people are equipped to engage with them, technically, ethically, and strategically. However, the imperative for upskilling does not end at graduation. For companies, preparing the current workforce for this AI-powered future is just as critical. As the world’s fastest-growing brand, e& is rising to the occasion, equipping its workforce with the skills, mindset, and tools needed to thrive in the AI era. The launch of e&’s AI Academy is the latest embodiment of that philosophy. It’s a strategic investment in talent designed to future-proof both the company and the broader ecosystem it serves. By equipping employees with the skills to understand, apply, and critically engage with AI, the Academy is a good example of how organisations can turn disruption into opportunity. e&’s Group Chief People Officer Ali Al Mansoori recognises that building an AI-ready workforce demands a cultural shift, a commitment to continuous learning, and a clear sense of purpose. “Our growth strategy is rooted in digitising and transforming operations, but more than that, it’s about infusing AI into every facet of the business. From enhancing financial performance to revolutionising customer experiences and accelerating productivity, we’re focused on unlocking AI’s full potential to drive meaningful impact across the board,” Mr Al Mansoori says. As a multi-vertical global technology group, e& is reshaping how its people grow, adapt, and lead in an AI-driven era. The AI Academy stands as a central pillar in its upskilling strategy and is the latest manifestation of a broader commitment to future-ready talent. From the AI Graduate Programme, Excelerate&, and CitizenX to executive tracks like License to Lead and GOLD (Group Organisational Leadership Development), and early-career initiatives such as Bidayati, e& is investing across the employee lifecycle to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving workplace. Because as e& transforms, so too does the nature of work, requiring not just new tools, but new thinking, leadership, and capabilities at every level. In the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, AI and other technologies are expected to create 170 million jobs this decade, even as they displace 92 million. The net impact is positive, but the transition demands bold action from organisations to reskill and reorient their workforces. As part of this broader transformation, the AI Academy serves as a critical enabler, providing structured, organisation-wide training to embed AI capabilities at every level. Whether it’s foundational literacy for all employees, hands-on enablement for day-to-day work, or deep technical design through the Builders Programme, the Academy is designed to ensure that everyone across the organisation can meaningfully contribute to e&’s AI evolution. Everyone, including senior leadership, is engaged, with a dedicated stream empowering executives to develop and execute impactful GenAI strategies. Backed by world-class content, skill measurement, coaching, and a tailored course builder, the Academy reflects e&’s belief that meaningful, sustainable impact comes from aligning foundational understanding with executive vision—and activating both at the functional level. While e& remains fully committed to investing in AI capabilities and talent transformation, it also recognises that not everyone is convinced by the promise of AI as a tool to enhance work and create opportunities. For many employees, the prospect of automation brings understandable concerns, and chief among them is the fear of job displacement. New research from the University of Melbourne in partnership with KPMG emphasises this scepticism and uncertainty, surveying over 48,000 people in 47 countries about their trust, uses, and attitudes towards AI. The study reveals that while over two-thirds of respondents use AI with some regularity, only 46 per cent are willing to trust these systems. Mr Al Mansoori highlights the urgent need to address not only the AI skills gap but also the trust gap, ensuring employees are not just equipped to use AI but also confident in its role and impact. “As AI adoption accelerates, building capabilities at scale means fostering both technical proficiency and organisational trust in equal measure,” he tells The National. The AI Academy plays a pivotal role in building trust in AI by demystifying the technology through hands-on, structured learning tailored to different roles and behaviours. From self-paced foundational literacy for employees new to AI to executive-level workshops focused on strategy and scalable applications, the Academy is designed to meet individuals where they are in their learning journey. Crucially, measurable outcomes—such as confidence in using AI tools, evaluating risk in use cases, and communicating AI insights—ensure that trust is not abstract, but grounded in real capability. By empowering employees with understanding, fluency, and purpose, the Academy helps shift the narrative: from fearing job loss to embracing new roles and opportunities enabled by AI. The AI Academy is designed to deliver measurable outcomes that go beyond basic literacy to enable tangible business impact. Employees emerge with stronger foundational knowledge, greater confidence in using AI tools, and a clearer understanding of how to apply them to real-world use cases. From improved productivity through AI enablement to the ability to prototype tools, evaluate risks, and analyse AI business cases, the Academy empowers individuals at every level to translate learning into performance. Whether it’s identifying new opportunities through capstone projects or equipping leaders to speak credibly about AI strategy, the programme turns education into enterprise-wide capability. “Investing in AI training demonstrates a commitment to employee development, leading to increased job satisfaction and retention,” says Mr Al Mansoori, highlighting how the AI academy can reinforce innovation and lifelong learning as workforce demands evolve. In addition to upskilling its workforce, e& has extended its AI Academy to serve external partners and clients under the e& enterprise AI Academy. One of its flagship initiatives is the Chief AI Officer Programme, a first-of-its-kind, high-impact programme tailored for C-level executives and Chief AI Officers in the UAE. Delivered in collaboration with global institutions like Northwestern Kellogg and Emeritus, this initiative equips leaders with the strategic, ethical, and technical frameworks required to lead AI transformation at scale. It reinforces e&’s commitment to advancing the national AI agenda through cross-sector leadership enablement and public-private collaboration. With PwC forecasting AI-driven annual growth of up to 34 per cent in the Middle East and a projected economic impact of $320 billion by 2030, the case for AI readiness is no longer a question of if, but how fast. Already, 56 per cent of CEOs surveyed in PwC’s 28th Annual Global CEO Survey report improved time efficiencies through GenAI. At the same time, nearly a third have seen revenue gains—clear signals that organisations unable to keep pace risk falling behind. For e&, this future is being built today. The AI Academy, alongside its portfolio of other strategic programmes, reflects a comprehensive commitment to nurturing AI fluency across every level of the organisation. From preparing entry-level talent to empowering executives, these initiatives are designed not only to equip people with technical skills but also to instil a culture of confidence, adaptability, and responsible innovation. This long-term vision is closely aligned with the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031, which positions the nation as a global AI leader while recognising that talent readiness and cultural acceptance are essential to realising that ambition. By investing in homegrown capabilities and forging partnerships with leading global institutions—including Udacity, MIT, and Harvard Business Review—e& is playing a central role in shaping a digitally confident, future-focused workforce. Yet as Mr Al Mansoori rightly underscores, building technical capability alone is not enough. “Upskilling should also encompass training on the ethical implications and responsible use of AI, ensuring employees are equipped to make informed decisions that align with organisational values and societal norms,” he says. In a region poised for transformative growth, AI is not simply a tool; it is a test of leadership, trust, and foresight. And for e&, success lies in building systems and cultures that are not only technologically advanced, but human-centred and future-ready. <i><b>This page was produced by The National in partnership with e&</b></i>