DAMAC helps UAE needy during a month-long campaign of Ramadan community initiatives

DAMAC Group has bolstered its commitment to community welfare this Ramadan by partnering with Emirates Red Crescent to provide 10,000 meals and 5,000 ‘Kiswat Al Eid’ clothing kits.

The global conglomerate’s Ramadan community initiative is designed to improve the lives of disadvantaged individuals and families during the holy month and is a continuation of an established strategy to support those in need.

The distribution campaign took place on March 20 at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Abu Dhabi, and on March 21 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, and was designed to ensure that beneficiaries received essential support in time for their forthcoming Eid celebrations.

A UAE-founded group of companies thriving in diverse industries, DAMAC's month-long Ramadan community support initiatives reflect its dedication to giving back.

The campaign also reinforces the group’s belief in generosity and compassion - values that are deeply embedded in the spirit of Ramadan.

Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Group, said that by working alongside Emirates Red Crescent Society, his organisation continued to play a role in supporting those in need across the nation.

“At DAMAC, we believe in the power of community and the importance of sharing our blessings,” said Mr Sajwani.

“Through our collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, we strive to bring relief and joy to families and children, reaffirming our responsibility to uplift and support those in need.”

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, secretary general of Emirates Red Crescent, said the authority appreciated DAMAC’s “generous contributions” and its “strong commitment to humanitarian efforts”.

“Ramadan is a time of giving and solidarity, and initiatives like these are crucial in ensuring that communities receive the support they need," Mr Al Junaibi said.

Beyond this impactful initiative, the Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation has continued its philanthropic efforts during Ramadan by supporting key charitable organisations. These include Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, Tareq Centre for Autism and Rehabilitation, Dubai Club for People of Determination, Rashid Centre for People of Determination, and the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs.

In what has proved a very beneficial season for good causes, Ramadan has seen DAMAC Al Khair activated for the second consecutive year.

This tangible programme of generosity has seen iftar meals distributed to construction site workers.

Operated in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, this admirable effort ensures that those who contribute to the city’s growth and ongoing development are included in the spirit of giving during a special time that touches many nationalities.

Meal distribution sessions took place at two major locations in Dubai - in Muhaisinah and Bur Dubai - thereby offering essential nourishment to workers during their long fasting hours.

This initiative remains hugely relevant to DAMAC Properties, which has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002 and is a major employer shaping the UAE.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with DAMAC Group.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Election pledges on migration CDU: "Now is the time to control the German borders and enforce strict border rejections" SPD: "Border closures and blanket rejections at internal borders contradict the spirit of a common area of freedom"

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Ticket prices Golden circle - Dh995

Floor Standing - Dh495

Lower Bowl Platinum - Dh95

Lower Bowl premium - Dh795

Lower Bowl Plus - Dh695

Lower Bowl Standard- Dh595

Upper Bowl Premium - Dh395

Upper Bowl standard - Dh295

Baftas 2020 winners BEST FILM 1917 - Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN - Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER - Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae DIRECTOR 1917 - Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN - Martin Scorsese

JOKER - Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM 1917 - Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT - Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN - Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES - Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE THE FAREWELL - Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY - Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE - Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE - Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur LEADING ACTRESS JESSIE BUCKLEY - Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN - Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON - Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER - Judy LEADING ACTOR LEONARDO DICAPRIO - Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER - Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON - Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX - Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE - The Two Popes SUPPORTING ACTOR TOM HANKS - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS - The Two Popes

AL PACINO - The Irishman

JOE PESCI - The Irishman

BRAD PITT - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood SUPPORTING ACTRESS LAURA DERN - Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON - Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH - Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE - Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE - Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ADAPTED SCREENPLAY THE IRISHMAN - Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT - Taika Waititi

JOKER - Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN - Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES - Anthony McCarten ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY BOOKSMART - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT - Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY - Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE - Han Jin Won, Bong Joon ho DOCUMENTARY AMERICAN FACTORY - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 - Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA - Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK - Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaime OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER BAIT - Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA - Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN - Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU - Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO - Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director) ANIMATED FILM FROZEN 2 - Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS - Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON - Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 - Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen CASTING JOKER - Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY - Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD - Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES - Nina Gold EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public) AWKWAFINA

JACK LOWDEN

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

MICHEAL WARD CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917 - Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN - Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER - Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 - Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE - Jarin Blaschke EDITING THE IRISHMAN - Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT - Tom Eagles

JOKER - Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 - Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Fred Raskin COSTUME DESIGN THE IRISHMAN - Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT - Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY - Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN - Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Arianne Phillips PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917 - Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN - Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT - Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER - Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD - Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh SOUND 1917 - Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER - Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 - David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN - Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood ORIGINAL SCORE 1917 - Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT - Michael Giacchino

JOKER - Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN - Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - John Williams SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS 1917 - Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN - Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING - Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy MAKE UP & HAIR 1917 - Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL - Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER - Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY - Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou BRITISH SHORT FILM AZAAR - Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH - Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI - Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) - Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP - Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC - Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS - Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT - Naaman Azh