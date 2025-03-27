DAMAC helps UAE needy during a month-long campaign of Ramadan community initiatives

DAMAC Group has bolstered its commitment to community welfare this Ramadan by partnering with Emirates Red Crescent to provide 10,000 meals and 5,000 ‘Kiswat Al Eid’ clothing kits.
The global conglomerate’s Ramadan community initiative is designed to improve the lives of disadvantaged individuals and families during the holy month and is a continuation of an established strategy to support those in need.
The distribution campaign took place on March 20 at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Abu Dhabi, and on March 21 at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain, and was designed to ensure that beneficiaries received essential support in time for their forthcoming Eid celebrations.
A UAE-founded group of companies thriving in diverse industries, DAMAC's month-long Ramadan community support initiatives reflect its dedication to giving back.
The campaign also reinforces the group’s belief in generosity and compassion - values that are deeply embedded in the spirit of Ramadan.
Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Group, said that by working alongside Emirates Red Crescent Society, his organisation continued to play a role in supporting those in need across the nation.
“At DAMAC, we believe in the power of community and the importance of sharing our blessings,” said Mr Sajwani.
“Through our collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent, we strive to bring relief and joy to families and children, reaffirming our responsibility to uplift and support those in need.”
Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, secretary general of Emirates Red Crescent, said the authority appreciated DAMAC’s “generous contributions” and its “strong commitment to humanitarian efforts”.
“Ramadan is a time of giving and solidarity, and initiatives like these are crucial in ensuring that communities receive the support they need," Mr Al Junaibi said.
Beyond this impactful initiative, the Hussain Sajwani - DAMAC Foundation has continued its philanthropic efforts during Ramadan by supporting key charitable organisations. These include Al Noor Training Centre for People of Determination, Tareq Centre for Autism and Rehabilitation, Dubai Club for People of Determination, Rashid Centre for People of Determination, and the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs.
In what has proved a very beneficial season for good causes, Ramadan has seen DAMAC Al Khair activated for the second consecutive year.
This tangible programme of generosity has seen iftar meals distributed to construction site workers.
Operated in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, this admirable effort ensures that those who contribute to the city’s growth and ongoing development are included in the spirit of giving during a special time that touches many nationalities.
Meal distribution sessions took place at two major locations in Dubai - in Muhaisinah and Bur Dubai - thereby offering essential nourishment to workers during their long fasting hours.
This initiative remains hugely relevant to DAMAC Properties, which has been at the forefront of the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002 and is a major employer shaping the UAE.
This page was produced by The National in partnership with DAMAC Group.
