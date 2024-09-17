Omniyat Group launches Beyond, a company focusing on wider luxury real estate market

Omniyat Group has launched Beyond - a pioneering development brand focused on the wider luxury real estate segment - and with it a landmark project on the Jumeirah coastline. The bold initiative sees Omniyat Group unveil a milestone 11-million-square-foot strategic development in Dubai, of which eight million square feet will be dedicated to Beyond. An investment company with a diversified portfolio across the real estate, hospitality, commercial and tech sectors, Omniyat Group was established to drive success across its branded companies. This latest visionary development will create what it describes as a “breathtaking living experience” that blends the beauty of verdant landscapes with cutting-edge luxury, set against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s waterfront. Beyond, Omniyat Group’s new premium real estate firm, will leverage the company’s extensive network of global talent to drive transformative change in urban living. The Beyond goal is to create a community where luxury, nature, and urban living seamlessly coexist, bringing thoughtful design together with exceptional quality and on-time delivery to offer an unparalleled experience to its residents. It says this approach reflects the evolving demands of today’s affluent buyers, who seek more than just financial returns from their investments; they desire homes that align with their personal values and enhance quality of life. Beyond will focus on the wider luxury real estate market, ensuring modern lifestyles are catered to “with excellence and innovation”. And this master development will combine world-class amenities with interactive technologies aimed at creating a seamless personalisation experience for new property owners. Strategically located on the serene Jumeirah coastline, it will showcase an innovative approach to urban planning, where natural beauty and contemporary elegance coexist in perfect harmony. With carefully curated design, the project will feature extensive lush green spaces complemented by world-class hospitality and high-level amenities. By integrating nature with top-tier services, it ensures that every convenience and comfort is on the doorstep of residents, thereby enriching their daily lives and promoting well-being. Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman of Omniyat Group, says his company is proud to partner with Dubai Maritime City to bring such a “visionary development” to life. “This collaboration has enabled us to create an unparalleled destination within the wider master plan of Maritime City, providing the perfect foundation for us to deliver something truly unique and transformative,” he tells The National. “With Beyond leading the way in the wider luxury real estate market, this development will set a new standard for urban living where nature, luxury, and innovation seamlessly come together.” Amjad said: “Beyond embodies Omniyat Group’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our vision of being best-in-class, in every class. By extending our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences in the wider luxury real estate segment, BEYOND strives to raise standards and curate environments that make life better, making exceptional living more accessible.” Ahmed Al Hammadi, chief operating officer of Dubai Maritime City, said: “We are proud to announce a new milestone within the Maritime City development, working closely with real estate pioneers to deliver a reimagined master plan. “Omniyat Group’s visionary destination within Maritime City represents the pinnacle of this transformation. Our collaboration with Omniyat Group has resulted in a unique and remarkable project that will set a new standard for Dubai’s waterfront development.” By combining the expertise and vision of leading industry players, this prestigious district will stand as a testament to the power of collaborative innovation. The project will “redefine residential excellence” with the launch of Beyond. In addition to the new real estate brand delivering eight million square feet of luxury living spaces, Omniyat Group’s other divisions will cover three million square feet, ensuring an iconic development that offers a unique blend of luxury and ultra luxury living experiences.