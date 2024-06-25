Meet Dubai’s newest destination for luxury living and hospitality

In a city blessed with landmarks, one stunning new Dubai address has quickly captured the imagination of residents and international admirers.

One Za’abeel opened with a celebrity-laden launch party in February, swiftly grabbing global attention as the UAE’s newest Guinness World Record holder.

This included the dynamic development securing an accolade for the world's longest cantilevered building - The Link - a design marvel that connects One Za’abeel’s instantly recognisable dual skyscrapers.

Even that grand opening event produced three world records - the longest projection mapping, the largest mesh screen projection, and the largest architectural temporary projection mapping.

A one-of-a-kind development, luxurious hospitality, residences and offices are seamlessly blended to create an elevated lifestyle destination Matthew Shaw, One Za’abeel’s general manager

Developed by Investment Corporation of Dubai, the landmark address is transforming the mixed-use landscape in Dubai and the broader region with a smart blend of residential, office, leisure and hotel accommodation.

Amid a substantial total built-up area of almost six million sq ft, the site comprises two high-rise structures - One Za’abeel The Residences and One Za’abeel Tower - intersected by The Link.

Matthew Shaw, One Za’abeel’s general manager, says: “Defining the innovation and pioneering endeavour of Dubai, One Za’abeel has quickly gained international recognition, inspiring the imagination of the global citizen and making its mark on Dubai’s skyline with its unique Link bridge connecting the two towers and cantilevering out to a world record distance.

One Za’abeel The Residences and One Za’abeel Tower boasts first-class amenities.

“A one-of-a-kind development, luxurious hospitality, residences and offices are seamlessly blended to create an elevated lifestyle destination with world-class dining experiences, unparalleled views, and more.”

Among the many highlights putting this fresh location firmly on the map are its hospitality offerings, with One&Only One Za’abeel adding a bold, yet familiar dimension.

The first urban resort from the ultra-luxury hospitality brand provides an ideal retreat for urban travellers seeking a relaxing and rejuvenating hotel experience.

Meanwhile, SIRO One Za’abeel is the first fully integrated fitness and wellness hotel in Dubai. It offers personalised nutrition plans, state-of-the-art recovery treatments, and in-room fitness equipment.

Dubai residents are also able to enjoy SIRO One Za’abeel through membership plans which offer access to the Fitness Lab, sauna and steam room, as well as exclusive classes.

'Unparalleled living experience'

Owners and tenants also have a thrilling new address they can call home, courtesy of the luxurious One Za’abeel The Residences.

Showcasing “the best of Dubai by providing residents with an elevated and unparalleled living experience”, the 264 units feature floor-to-ceiling windows across simplex and duplex configurations.

This makes them ideal for residents to enjoy breathtaking views when not indulging “first-class amenities” including a beach-style swimming pool, outdoor gardens, a state-of-the-art gym, and spa facilities.

Indoor and outdoor children’s amenities and play areas, a games room, 24/7 concierge, valet, and security services round off an enticing package for those seeking to live in Dubai’s hot new destination.

Another key element is One Za’abeel The Offices.

The Lobby at The Offices.

These Grade-A working spaces are LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum certified, meaning they offer sustainability, well-being, and the highest tier of digital connectivity and infrastructure in the heart of the city.

Potential tenants have two options - customisable shell-and-core or plug-and-play - to fit a range of business needs.

Location means easy access to Dubai’s prominent business hub, including Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai International Finance Centre, and tenants can be either mainland registered or enjoy the benefits afforded by the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone.

While there’s a short while to wait for the One Za’abeel Retail Podium - promising a selection of high-end shopping and leisure experiences across the first four floors of the development - visitors and residents can already utilise an impressive range of food and beverage experiences.

In a city recognised for memorable dining opportunities, One Za’abeel has added 11 more notable outlets…six of them headed by celebrity chefs.

One Za’abeel is a paradise for food lovers.

They include the sophisticated, modern French cuisine of La Dame De Pic by Chef Anne-Sophie Pic, cutting-edge Thai food from DuangDy by Bo.Lan - from Chef Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones - and StreetXO by Dabiz Munoz, a four Michelin-starred Spanish chef presenting reimagined street food delivered through avant-garde and engaging techniques.

Foodies should also look out for Arrazuna by Chef Mehmet Gurs for an interactive gourmet food hall market that presents diverse and soulful flavours from Turkey, the Levantine, and the Arabian Peninsula.

Qabu by Paco Morales specialises in a fusion of classic Andalusian-inspired flavours with experimental execution, while Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda shines with Japanese staples prepared with French techniques to highlight the best flavours of the season.

Afternoon teas, fresh baked goods, and a Bar Lounge are among the offering with Aelia’s all-day dining inspired by the French Riviera, and Sphere at The Link presents “masterful mixology” at an exciting go-to spot with 360 views of Dubai.

The Garden Pool Bar is a family-friendly swimming pool with a mercifully shaded swim-up bar, plus Southeast Asian bites, while Tapasake wraps up the current dining delights with pool-side lounging, cocktails, and Japanese-Peruvian tapas, all soundtracked by energising DJ sets.

More can be found on each of these new F&B names at https://onezaabeel.com/dining/.

World records and achievements

Arguably, at the heart of One Za’abeel’s visual appeal, of course, is The Link.

This feat of engineering and design - and talk of Dubai architecture aficionados - effectively acts as the third building of the development.

It hosts eight of those aforementioned restaurants and bars and is also home to Dubai’s longest-suspended infinity pool, with all the panoramic views you might expect of such a location.

The Sphere Destination Bar.

Besides those world records, One Za’abeel lays claim to several other achievements.

Alongside One Za’abeel The Offices receiving LEED Gold certification for efforts to ensure the conservation of energy and water, use green materials, and reduce waste, as well as prioritising user health and wellbeing, just last month it secured WiredScore Platinum Certification.

As one of only two buildings in Dubai to be awarded this, the highly sought-after accolade benefits tenants of One Za’abeel The Offices and Retail Podium by ensuring “unparalleled speed and reliability” in digital communications, including “immense and dependable capacity, high-speed internet providers, and resiliency of power infrastructure”.

“One Za’abeel’s simple and elegant design proves to be powerful … its abstract composition creating a gateway to the city David Lehnort, Architect Associate at Nikken Sekkei

The certification’s cement One Za’abeel’s strive for sustainability, usability, and luxury at the heart of an iconic landmark that symbolises Dubai’s innovative spirit - aligned closely with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 initiative.

Many in Dubai have watched in awe as One Za’abeel has taken shape, with construction beginning in 2017.

The development sees Investment Corporation of Dubai realise a mission to produce an icon of mixed-use living in the heart of of the city, close to Dubai World Trade Centre and a mature tower that is itself a landmark of the area’s earliest urban aspirations.

An award-winning structure. One Za’abeel The Residences and One Za’abeel Tower - intersected by The Link.

David Lehnort, architect associate at Nikken Sekkei, says this building is now one of the first sights glimpsed by visitors to Dubai. “One Za’abeel’s simple and elegant design proves to be powerful … its abstract composition creating a gateway to the city,” he said.

“The complex programme and structure were a unique challenge for us as architects and engineers. The final product is an award-winning structure which quickly captures attention and leaves a lasting impact.”

It would be hard to disagree.

The eye-catching result is the largest single-site mixed-use development in the emirate - one that redefines the region’s luxurious mixed-use offering - all the while adding yet further fascination to one of the most dynamic skylines on the planet.

Mr Shaw describes it as “an iconic development in the heart of Dubai”.

“One Za’abeel represents the ultimate address,” he adds. “Its duality, capturing both ultra-luxury and elegance while being ambitiously committed to sustainability and innovation … a tribute to the trailblazing spirit of Dubai.”