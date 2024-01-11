Audi’s roadmap towards a sustainable future is shaping mobility in the Middle East

Audi Middle East (AME) says it is at the forefront of paving the way towards a more sustainable future for premium mobility in the region.

Audi combines an expansive product range and technological innovations with a deep understanding of the regional market.

AME managing director Rene Koneberg says Audi is “redefining progress through electrification”.

Having made a clear commitment to e-mobility, it is spearheading the transition in the Middle East, not least since introducing its original e-tron model in 2019.

“Now, with the launch of the fifth electric model, Q8 e-tron, Audi offers one of the most comprehensive BEV portfolios in the region, showcasing our unwavering dedication to electric mobility,” says Mr Koneberg.

AME recognises the need for “charging forward” with both EV-empowering infrastructure and key partnerships.

Mr Koneberg explains: “Recognising the critical role of infrastructure in EV adoption, Audi has taken the initiative in establishing charging collaborations across the region.”

He reveals that in 2023 alone, about 150 chargers, including 23 high-performance chargers, were installed together with Audi’s selected partners, namely Siemens, UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Museum of the Future, and local organisations such as Desert Technologies in KSA.

Together, they are actively shaping a convenient and accessible charging ecosystem for the future.

Simultaneously, Audi is also reimagining its activities in the sales and service space.

“Audi is redefining the retail brand experience in the Middle East by putting customers and their values at the centre of everything,” continues Mr Koneberg.

“Introducing new formats like Lean Service Centres and EV Charging Hubs allows Audi to connect with customers in a relevant and convenient manner, offering seamless journeys while catering to their evolving needs.”

As part of its mission, the brand continues to build bridges via local collaborations with forward-thinking entities.

A prime example is Audi’s collaboration with Dubai’s Museum of the Future; the iconic building and inspirational visitor attraction allow Audi to display concept cars such as the S1 Hoonitron, skysphere, urbansphere and the latest- concept car - activesphere will arrive at the Museum of the Future this February.

“This strategic collaboration with the Museum of the Future serves as a platform for us to showcase numerous concept cars. By putting these cars on display, we aim to provide the public with a glimpse into the future of mobility, highlighting our commitment to innovation and progressiveness,” says Mr Koneberg.

“In conjunction with this display of visionary concept cars, our strategic move to install 21 chargers at the Museum of the Future represents a tangible commitment to advancing EV infrastructure. This charging infrastructure aligns seamlessly with our vision, offering practical solutions to enhance the overall EV ownership experience for visitors.”

Mr Koneberg continues: “It’s more than just an installation; it’s a practical step towards supporting electric mobility and contributing to the sustainable future we envision for the region.

“With dedication to the Middle East extending beyond products and services, Audi embraces partnerships that showcase its progressive spirit and commitment to the region’s future.”

And that extends to providing tailored “offerings for discerning customers”.

By understanding the unique demands of the Middle East market, Audi says it provides adaptive product portfolios and caters to local preferences.

This means offering a wider range of SUVs and sedans through to launching exclusive editions like the limited RS Q8 models in Qatar, the Kingdom Edition in Saudi Arabia, and the Audi 40 Jahre Edition, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Audi Sport.

Mr Koneberg says these vehicles fulfil the brand’s promise to deliver personalised luxury and to cater to the discerning aspirations of Middle Eastern drivers.

The executive also highlights Audi’s strong growth path, driven by innovation and customer-centricity.

“Audi’s success in the Middle East is directly linked to its strong product line-up, unwavering customer support, and a deep understanding of their preferences,” Mr Koneberg says, pointing to record-breaking sales figures achieved in the first 11 months of 2023.

“Having achieved a 5 per cent increase in new car sales, Audi has seen a 44 per cent increase in e-tron GT sales and a remarkable increase of 88 per cent in sales of the Audi Q5.

“This demonstrates Audi’s ability to consistently adapt through the line-up consisting of electric and ICE models,” says Mr Koneberg, who declares the “future is electric in the Middle East”.

With a clear electric roadmap and more than 20 new models - including their variants planned by 2025, nearly half of which will be EVs - Audi confirms it is committed to shaping the future of mobility in the Middle East.

"By investing in technology, infrastructure, and partnerships, Audi is driving progress not just through technological advancements but also through a forward-thinking attitude, entrepreneurial spirit, and a dedication to a more sustainable future for the region,” said Mr Koneberg