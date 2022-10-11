Tech-focused Adnic celebrates 50 years with motor insurance for a digital age

Insurance provider Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company — one of the leading insurance companies in the UAE — is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year as it further embraces the digital age to simplify the purchasing and service process for its trusted products.

Adnic (Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company) products continue to provide a variety of benefits to suit the needs of all types of motorists, supported by robust use of technology and digitalisation, thus smoothing the route to obtain the most suitable policy for each customer.

Adnic products include Gold, Standard and Third-Party Liability options covering customers whether they drive a family saloon or high-value luxury vehicle.

With 2022 marking Adnic’s 50th anniversary — a hugely proud milestone for the company — it is looking to the future by working “tirelessly” to ensure it remains its customers’ reliable insurer.

Adnic is pledging to evolve its business in line with customer needs and invest more in areas such as technology to deliver an ever-higher level of services.

Yousuf Amin, Consumer Lines Claims, Engineering Services & Operations EVP at Adnic, says: “We will continue to utilise innovation and new technologies across all our products and services, including motor insurance, to enhance customer journey and satisfaction.

“Our core business as an insurer is to provide protection against financial loss, and we are continuously looking to leverage the full power of technology to deliver services more efficiently, which includes use of cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence and partnering with insure-techs.”

Mr Amin adds: “We look forward to, alongside regulators and other insurance players in the UAE, pushing the sector into a new era in line with the country’s vision.”

Gold is Adnic’s motor insurance plus option, with additional benefits for extra reassurance and third-party liability cover up to Dh3,500,000 for property damages and unlimited cover for bodily injury.

Standard gives drivers the basic level of cover with third-party liability and property damages up to Dh2,000,000.

Third-Party Liability, meanwhile, is the minimum mandatory requirement in the UAE, covering damages third party liability and property damages up to Dh2,000,000 for third parties, but doesn’t cover the policyholder vehicle if damage occurs.

While Adnic has made it quick and easy to buy the right car insurance at the best price, its experts say there are certain things a car owner must look for when buying car insurance in the UAE.

Proper and accurate evaluation of the vehicle’s value is key. Factors such as age and condition will determine the sum insured — and the higher the insured value, the higher the premium. So ensuring an accurate evaluation is important, which should not be an issue with reputable insurance companies.

Owners should think carefully about which cover to select. While slightly more expensive, comprehensive insurance covers damage to the vehicle as well as the other party in case of an accident. Third-party insurance offers protection from costs incurred to the other vehicle involved in a collision only, should you be at fault, meaning the policyholder has to fund repairs to their own vehicle.

Whatever insurance policy is bought, customers should carefully check what it covers in case they are involved in an accident. They should read the terms and conditions and exclusions section of the policy so they know exactly under which circumstances they are eligible for a claim, thus avoiding possible issues down the road.

For example, insurance policies have exclusions where the holder is not eligible to make a claim under certain pre-conditions. It is advisable to check this section so as not to be caught out on the wrong side of a claim.

Adnic advises selecting the best insurance provider from the many that are on the market.

Choosing one of the larger companies that have built a reputation for claim redressal and customer service is always a good idea. Smaller insurance providers may tempt with lower premiums, but the cost can be large in the event of an accident.

Adnic and its specialised team help clients safeguard the residual value of their vehicle with options for repairs to be carried out at their vehicle’s dealership, in other words, agency repairs. Adnic also has a choice of approved garages for outside agency repairs for added convenience.

Another differentiator with larger providers is their investment behind the scenes, including the latest technology. Adnic’s digital strategy accelerated during the pandemic and the provider continues to push ahead with a wider range of more specialised digital services.

Its new digital motor portal offers comprehensive and third-party products, but also showcases a “unique customer experience” that enables motorists to obtain quotes in a few simple steps, and have their policies issued seamlessly. This is made possible by leading-edge technology which allows customers to maintain a digital account online for easy access in the future.

At the same time, Adnic has transformed the claim process by introducing an end-to-end motor claims platform which allows electronic surveys and faster approvals, thereby digitalising the entire claims process.

Adnic’s award-winning contact centre continues to invest in smart digital tools in order to provide quality service to its customers.

Partnerships with local insure-tech companies are also bringing new innovation to that claims process; a team of Adnic claims experts is currently collaborating with an insure-tech partner on a motor recovery solution powered by a secure blockchain platform.

This allows insurance companies to settle motor recovery claims digitally between each other in a fraction of the time and cost of current manual processes. Customers benefit through faster approvals from the counterparty insurance company, meaning boosted efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Put simply, Adnic continues to pursue excellence through innovation.

It backs its products and service promise through investments in technology and innovation which is enabling the company to grow its business, enhance its operations and deliver an “exceptional customer experience” by using all the tools at its disposal.