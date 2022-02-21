Sample Al Ghurair Properties’ real estate vision with a wallet-friendly offer

Residents aspiring one of Al Ghurair Properties’ conveniently-placed apartments as their new home have an opportunity of one month rent free alongside other incentives.

The UAE company has long prided itself on bringing a pioneering spirit to the country’s property industry and is demonstrating that to even more residents with this eye-catching, limited time offer.

For more than 30 years AGP has been a trusted name in the real estate sector, and it is inviting home-makers to sample its portfolio with significant savings.

Until March 15 this year, new tenants (and new leaseholders) can avail one month rent free, benefit from zero commission and free maintenance, and make their money go further courtesy of a 12 cheques payment plan. Terms and conditions apply.

New Al Ghurair developments are included in the campaign, delivering freshly finished units with a handsome saving.

AGP’s “commitment to excellence” has guided it to the forefront of real estate development in the UAE, serving clients across hospitality, residential, office, industrial and street retail sectors, within a mission to “exceed expectations”.

The company aims to provide “a complete solution that creates safe and comfortable living with high standards of finishing and maintenance that are financially accessible to all social classes”.

AGP residential buildings occupy a vision to deliver integrated and sustainable communities that promote an enriching lifestyle within urban bounds.

New tenants can benefit from zero commission and free maintenance. Image courtesy Al Ghurair Properties

The company reinforced that last year with the launch of several residential developments, broadening an already generous selection to match and exceed rental aspirations.

Location as well as quality are on the wishlist of most tenants, and AGP buildings tick those boxes.

Great geographical and lifestyle advantages accompany Manazil Al Mankhool 01, for example.

This standout 263 residential and retail unit address lies in the bustling heart of Bur Dubai and promises convenience with its proximity to BurJuman Centre’s abundant shopping and dining options.

Likewise, Manazil Al Raffa 01, a fresh 314-unit offering, handy for Dubai Metro users via a short walk to Sharaf DG station.

A pedestrian-friendly community supports both addresses which, like others in the AGP portfolio, blend elements of luxurious lifestyle and modern attributes, alongside all the amenities of an established urban location, for both work and leisure.

The company enjoys high occupancy rates for its buildings, not least because of strong locational positioning with easy transport links.

This is certainly true of Manazil Al Port Saeed 01.

A short distance from iconic Deira Clock Tower and historic Dubai Creek, tenants enjoy modern finishes and sweeping terraces just two minutes from Deira City metro station, close to Dubai International Airport, and a simple drive to Maktoum Bridge and the Floating bridge.

Spacious, contemporary interiors hallmark Masaken Al Hamriya 01, a smart modern building in “old Dubai” with wide-set windows and terrace space providing views of this established city district.

While the block comes with great amenities, including an adult and children’s pool, plus gym, pedestrian-friendly streets promote an active outdoor lifestyle and plentiful leisure and entertainment options, including historically-themed Al Seef.

Dubai Metro’s red and green lines bring the rest of the city closer courtesy of nearby BurJuman station.

Places such as Al Barsha, where you will find another AGP opportunity: Manazil Al Barsha 01.

These attractive buildings comprise one, two and three bedroom apartments with elegant finishes where tenants can indulge generous bathrooms, sunlit living areas, and a selection of units with dedicated balcony space revealing a “charming neighbourhood”.

Al Ghurair Properties' portfolio in Dubai offers location and quality.

Residents can utilise a shared pool and fully-equipped gym and are based close to Sheikh Zayed Road for simple trips to work and beyond. Mall of the Emirates metro station is nearby, alongside several bus stops.

Al Barsha is an established, family-friendly neighbourhood blessed with dining options, bank branches, schools, a post office and extensive shopping and entertainment options.

Back in Deira, Manazil Al Muraqqabat 02 also gives tenants sophisticated finishings and “raises the bar for elite living” with terraces that offer a view onto a treasured district.

A variety of home sizes and layouts are ready to move into while the location places occupants near to Al Ghurair Centre and Reef Mall for shopping and dining, as well as Salah Al Din and Union metro stations.

With Manazil Al Raffa 03, tenants can relax by a shared pool, work-out in a well equipped gym, and fulfill daily needs via an hassle-free walk to hypermarkets and popular Meena Bazaar.

Centrally air-conditioned, the building is family friendly with apartments that feature an enclosed kitchen, plentiful built-in wardrobes, and dedicated balcony space, all in a dynamic city location close to Al Fahidi metro station, schools, numerous restaurants, and spacious Zabeel Park.

Finally, Al Ghurair Residence promises “the perfect lifestyle in one of the most desirable properties in the heart of Dubai” with a range of functionally-designed two, three and five-bedroom apartments - ideal for family living.

With direct connection to the landmark Al Ghurair Centre, the apartment complex easily accesses countless entertainment, shopping and recreational opportunities, including Reel Cinema.

The residence occupies prime positioning in bustling Deira while delivering dedicated outdoor space, a generous swimming pool, plus tennis and basketball courts, within easy reach of Salah Al Din and Union metro stations.

If you are tempted by any of the above properties, remember you can secure your new home with one month rent free.

Terms and conditions accompany this innovative promotion campaign, chiefly that the offer is available only to new tenants, or for new leases. Offers are valid until March 15, 2022. At the end of the contract period, the special offer will expire.

Find out more by visiting www.agp.rent