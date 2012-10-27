Extra privileges for those with priority banking at Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD's Priority Banking clients can avail themselves of discounts on a range of services, including driving lessons. Pawan Singh / The National

Emirates NBD (ENBD) has broadened its Priority Banking service to include a range of discounted offers for its affluent clients, from health and wellness packages to the practicalities of helping to organise a maid, taking driving lessons or even relocating.

Dubai's largest lender says the Privileges & More offer aims to enrich the lifestyles of its elite customers by providing assistance for their day-to-day responsibilities.

"Our Priority Banking clients are successful individuals, who clearly recognise the value of time and money and appreciate the opportunity for personal advancement," says Frederic de Melker, ENBD's the head of priority banking.

"The Privileges & More programme has been carefully designed keeping in mind the day-to-day convenience and requirements of such clients." The offer, which is valid until September 30 next year, has been categorised under four main sections: Health and Wellness, Services, Education and Engagement, and Lifestyle. The Health and Wellness category offers discounts on treatments and medical services such as check-ups and dental procedures, while Services offers help with the preparation of maid services, organising couriers or driving lessons, and relocation and immigration assistance.

Go to www.emiratesnbd.com for more information.

*****

United Arab Bank (UAB), the Sharjah-based lender, is offering free flights to London or other European destinations if they have maintained fixed deposits of Dh100,000 or more in their accounts for a minimum of four months. The offer, to celebrate Eid Al Adha, is linked to UAB's Flywards loyalty programme, which allows customers tot book flights online through 360 airlines. "This is the only programme of its kind where customers can earn points for debit card, salary transfer and fixed deposit transactions," says Tom Smith, UAB's executive vice president and group head of retail banking.

"Customers can save up to 80 per cent on their credit-card spends."

Check out www.uab.ae for details.

[ pf@thenational.ae ]

