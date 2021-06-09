5 key factors to consider when looking for a home loan

It is important to compare fixed and variable rates, check the reversion rate, overpayment penalties and salary transfer clauses

The one aspect many home loan borrowers forget to consider when looking for a mortgage is the reversion rate. It is the rate that the mortgage reverts to when the fixed-term period comes to an end. Getty Images
The one aspect many home loan borrowers forget to consider when looking for a mortgage is the reversion rate. It is the rate that the mortgage reverts to when the fixed-term period comes to an end. Getty Images

When looking for a mortgage, it can feel overwhelming to decide where to start, what to look for and ultimately choose the right lender and mortgage. This is especially true for first-time home buyers but can also apply to experienced buyers who are new to the UAE.

There are more than 15 banks operating in the UAE and each of them offers a variety of home loans with different rates, features and criteria.

It is important that you do your research before applying for a home loan. It is common for borrowers to first approach their own bank, where they hold their primary account, before looking elsewhere.

It is often the case that they tend to proceed with their own bank as this is viewed as the easiest option. However, it may not always be the best.

There are a few crucial aspects worth keeping in mind during your search for a home loan.

Mortgage rates

For many people, the most obvious place to start is rates. You should first decide whether to opt for a fixed or variable rate product. Investigate both options, keeping in mind your long-term goals and also the state of the market at the time.

A fixed-term mortgage is better suited to those who want more stability in knowing what their monthly repayments will be for a set period of time. Fixed-term mortgages tend to be for one, three or five years. A

variable rate mortgage could be an option if you are less risk-averse and want to take a chance at securing a lower rate that moves with the market.

A fixed-term mortgage is better suited to those who want more stability in knowing what their monthly repayments will be for a set period of time

Brendan Kennelly

Once you have decided between a fixed or variable rate, you will then look at the mortgage rates on offer.

Rates in the UAE can vary, ranging from 1.99 per cent to 5 per cent, depending on the lender, the product and your circumstances.

Shop around to see what different rates are on offer. Remember that the lowest rate does not always mean the best product.

Check the reversion rate

The one aspect many borrowers forget to consider when looking for a mortgage is the reversion rate.

The reversion rate only applies when taking a fixed-term mortgage. It is the rate that the mortgage reverts to when the fixed-term period comes to an end.

When comparing two different fixed-term mortgages, it is essential to take the reversion rate into account. It is often the case that the headline mortgage rate captures a borrower’s attention if it looks highly competitive on the surface.

However, it is necessary to consider what the reversion rate is and how it is calculated as this will give you an indication on what your instalment might be once the fixed-term period expires.

Read More

Villas on the Palm Jumeirah. Buying a villa or a townhouse in Dubai today requires a higher budget than six months ago, according to real estate experts. Sarah Dea / The NationalWhy you now need a higher budget to buy a villa in the UAE

HSBC rolls out the UAE’s first green mortgages

Dubai Ruler dissolves tribunal for settling disputes with home lenders

Adding purchase fees to the mortgage

When buying property in the UAE, in addition to the minimum down payment requirement of 15 per cent for citizens and 20 per cent for residents, there are fees of up to 7 per cent associated with the purchase.

These include Dubai Land Department charges, property agent fees and bank arrangement charges.

If you are buying in Dubai, it is possible to include a certain percentage of these fees within the mortgage.

What this means is that the cash required upfront to purchase is reduced as the lender will include some of the fees within the home loan and allow you to pay these back over time as part of your normal mortgage repayments.

However, not all lenders will allow the option to include fees. You will need to establish early on whether this is something you want to do and keep this in mind when conducting your research.

Salary transfer

A question you should ask all lenders when doing your research is whether a salary transfer is a requirement for the mortgage. Some lenders require a salary transfer for certain mortgage rates or will offer you a reduced rate if you opt for it.

Whether you prefer a salary transfer or not is a personal choice but I generally advise clients against this to retain control and flexibility over their finances.

Rules on overpayments

When speaking with potential borrowers, a common theme is to pay off the mortgage as quickly as possible and it is worth checking to see if a lender will allow penalty-free overpayments.

Some lenders will penalise a borrower for paying off the mortgage faster than the agreed term.

If you intend to overpay on the mortgage, then search for a lender that will allow you to do this without incurring a charge.

Many lenders will agree to allow overpayments of up to 20 per cent a year without a penalty, with some even going up to 30 per cent.

Brendan Kennelly is a senior mortgage consultant at Mortgage Finder

Published: June 9, 2021 08:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left: Burj Al Arab under construction in April 1997 and right: Burj Al Arab in 2021. James Davis / Eye Ubiquitous / Corbis and Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE then and now: Burj Al Arab, the hotel that introduced Dubai to the world

Heritage
Diana Alsindy is the woman behind The Arabian Stargazer. Diana Alsindy

Arabian Stargazer: the woman who's teaching youngsters about science in Arabic

Lifestyle
Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Reuters

Activists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

MENA
Biogen shares surged after US regulators approved the experimental drug Aduhelm, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. EPA / DAVID A. WHITE 

What does the first Alzheimer’s drug to be approved in 20 mean for sufferers?

Health
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams