Celebrity Net Worth: Shilpa Shetty makes 674% profit on cosmetics IPO

Bollywood actor and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty has made a return of 7.74 times on her investment in Honasa Consumer after the Indian company’s recent initial public offering.

Shetty sold about 1.39 million shares for 393 million Indian rupees ($4.7 million) at the upper price limit last month.

She first bought shares in the start-up in 2018, according to its red herring prospectus, paying 41.86 rupees a share. That is a profit of about 674 per cent.

Shetty still owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at around 74.6 million rupees, according to The Economic Times newspaper.

Last Tuesday, she posted a note of congratulations to founders Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Honasa is the company behind digital-first beauty brand Mamaearth, one of India’s largest in terms of revenue.

Shetty, 48, had a net worth of about $18 million before the sale, according to The Times of India.

Shetty has been a Bollywood actor for 30 years since her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 thriller Baazigar. She has since appeared in nearly 50 Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

She shot to international fame in 2008 after winning the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother reality series.

She returned to acting in 2021 after a hiatus with the Hindi film Hungama 2. She has also appeared and judged on several television competitions.

However, it is income earned outside entertainment that accounts for a significant portion of her net worth. She is a serial angel investor in the direct-to-consumer space.

In May, she put 22.5 million rupees into 100Percent Nourishment. The start-up retails a line of what it calls healthy but indulgent food products under the brand name WickedGud.

Previous investments include undisclosed amounts in other Indian direct-to-consumer start-ups.

As part of a $22 million series C funding round last year, she invested an undisclosed amount in Fullife Healthcare, which sells hydration drinks and energy gels, as well as wellness and nutrition supplements under the brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, respectively.

With her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, she was an investor in Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals between 2009 and 2015. They held an 11.7 per cent stake.

The couple also own properties in Mumbai and the UK. Their home in Surrey, in the UK, cost £5 million ($6.1 million) when they bought it in 2009, according to India Today magazine.

Julia Roberts

Being world famous can help sell property quickly. At least, that seems to be the case for actor Julia Roberts, whose San Francisco home sold for $11.25 million last month, after only two weeks on the market.

The 1912 property went for about $500,000 less than the asking price, according to real estate publication Mansion Global.

Nevertheless, the Oscar winner made a 36 per cent profit, or about $3 million on the sale. She bought the Presidio Heights residence in February 2020 for $8.3 million.

Roberts, 56, has a net worth of about $250 million, according to wealth tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

She is one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. For her early roles, in 1988’s Mystic Pizza and 1990’s Pretty Woman, she earned $50,000 and $300,000, respectively.

That ballooned to $20 million for Erin Brockovich (2000) and $25 million for Mona Lisa Smile (2003).

In 2016, she earned $3 million for just three days’ work on Mother’s Day, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her movies have brought in more than $4 billion at the worldwide box-office, according to movie website The Numbers.

With her sister, Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill, Roberts owns production company Red Om Films.

A separate income stream has been endorsements. Notable deals include a $6 million payment to appear in advertisements for Gianfranco Ferre, and a five-year, $50 million contract as the global brand ambassador for cosmetics brand Lancome Paris. That contract has been renewed several times.

Roberts has an extensive property portfolio, with homes in Malibu, Manhattan, Los Angeles and Taco, New Mexico. She has also bought and sold houses in California and Hawaii, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kate Hudson

There is money in microbes and it is not fool's gold. Actor and entrepreneur Kate Hudson will promote the benefits of the microbiome in human health in her new role as creative adviser for wellness brand Symbiome.

Hudson has spoken of the brand’s benefits before. Now, she joins the company as it develops microbiome products in consumer units ranging from skincare to gut and oral health.

“I am proud and excited to join the brilliant and dedicated Symbiome team on their mission to improve health from the outside in,” Hudson said.

“I look forward to a future where the products that we love also nourish our microbiome, enhancing our beauty and our health.”

Symbiome is owned by Weiss Bioscience, a San Francisco-based biotechnology company.

Hudson, 44, has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She has acted in a string of top-grossing movies since her 2001 breakthrough, Almost Famous. Among them are You, Me and Dupree, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, which she co-produced.

Hudson has fronted the subscription athleisure company Fabletics, which she co-founded with Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler, creators of the membership fashion retailer TechStyle.

Started as an e-commerce label to address a gap in the market for stylish activewear at accessible prices, the brand crossed $500 million in sales in 2020.

Hudson stepped down as the brand’s principal face the following year, transitioning to an advisory role.

The actor’s stake in Fabletics has previously been reported at 20 per cent, according to Forbes magazine.

She has also launched other companies, including a line of plant-based holistic nutritional supplements, InBloom, a beverage brand, King St, and a line of partly recycled clothing, Happy x Nature.

Anton Zaslavski

German-Russian DJ Zedd has invested in refined carbohydrate company BetterBrand shortly after the company closed a series A funding round at a pre-money valuation of $170 million.

Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, invested an undisclosed amount.

“Health & Wellness is an ever-evolving passion of mine and through that journey I discovered ‘The Better Bagel’,” the Grammy winner said.

“It’s a product I stand by and has been a game-changer as part of my high protein, low-calorie diet.”

The consumer food tech company aims to turn traditional carbs into healthier baked goods.

Its main product, the Better Bagel, claims to deliver the net carb equivalent of two banana slices with 250 per cent more protein, 90 per cent fewer carbs and no added sugar.

Zaslavski, 34, has a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As a DJ and producer, Zaslavski has repeatedly clocked more than a billion streams for his work.

He has invested in or collaborated with brands, including HyperX, the HP gaming brand, and Swedish ice cream company N!ck’s.

He has also invested in homes in California, according to Celebrity Net Worth.