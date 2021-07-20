Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in adult film case

Mumbai Police have arrested Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting adult films online.

Kundra, 45, has been named as “key conspirator” in the case, the police said.

"There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

The arrest on Monday is the latest scandal to hit Kundra, a businessman who in 2015 was banned for life from all cricket-related activities, following an investigation into match-fixing allegations. Kundra was one of the co-owners of the Rajasthan Royals team, along with Shetty, in the hugely successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Kundra has been charged with cheating, indulging in obscene acts in public places and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act, The Times of India reported.

Soon after his arrest, he was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital and was later taken to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, where he spent Monday night in the custody of the Crime Branch, the daily said. He was expected to be brought to court later on Tuesday.

Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut in 1993, is a known name in the UK after she won the Celebrity Big Brother reality show in 2007. She married Kundra, who was born in London, in 2009 and the couple have two children, Viaan, 9, and Samisha, aged one.

Kundra wrote a book How Not to Make Money in 2013, reportedly inspired by real-life stories. It told the story of three friends who grow up in the same London neighbourhood and devise a foolproof get-rich-quick scheme.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in 2015 about his plans of turning the book into a film, Kundra was asked if he’d like to play any of the characters.

"If I could, I’d love to play one of the three criminals for reel,” he said, “The three boys are doing something completely wrong with all their heart. Their word is their word and this is a quality I admire most in people.”

