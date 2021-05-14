Gold price edges up on a weaker dollar

Three companies that are part of the unnamed gold trading group were each fined Dh450,000, the Ministry of Economy said. Reuters

Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a pullback in the dollar, though gains were curbed as data showing a rise in US inflation fanned fears of a sooner-than-expected rate hike.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,829.61 per ounce by 10.26am UAE time. US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent at $1,827.40.

The metal traded flat for the week.

The dollar index was down 0.1 per cent against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency holders.

“Inflation is not necessarily bad for gold, however, it’s bad if the central banks start to act on it, and the market is getting a little bit jittery thinking that this could bring forward the US Federal Reserve’s taper a little bit,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said.

Key US economic readings this week showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices and weekly jobless claims dropping to a 14-month low, intensifying concerns over rising inflation and prospects of a rise in interest rates.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

“Right now we haven’t had any inclination that the Fed is about to move anytime soon, I think gold still remains relatively supported,” Mr Innes said, adding that strong economic data still remains a key concern.

The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation is on track to “moderately” exceed the 2 per cent level for some time.

“We’ll need some more clarity in terms of how persistent inflation is. If it turns out to be transitory, yields will remain lower,” Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus, said.

Investors now await US retail sales data due later in the day.

Elsewhere, palladium gained 1.8 per cent to $2,914.28 per ounce. Silver rose 0.1 per cent to $27.09, while platinum was up 0.9 per cent at $1,216.69.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

The biog Hobbies: Salsa dancing “It's in my blood” and listening to music in different languages Favourite place to travel to: “Thailand, as it's gorgeous, food is delicious, their massages are to die for!” Favourite food: “I'm a vegetarian, so I can't get enough of salad.” Favourite film: “I love watching documentaries, and am fascinated by nature, animals, human anatomy. I love watching to learn!” Best spot in the UAE: “I fell in love with Fujairah and anywhere outside the big cities, where I can get some peace and get a break from the busy lifestyle”

Origin

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

