After sharp rise in private credit, here's where it's now headed

Anybody with even a passing interest in financial markets will be familiar with the meteoric rise of private markets which, in contrast to the standard financing solutions provided by traditional bank lending or public markets, bring more diverse and flexible transactions to the table.

This enables financing to be deployed across different product formats, using both fund finance and securitisation techniques to offer global investors a variety of options, with returns potentially less correlated to public markets.

So, while private credit direct lending captures most of the headlines, the market is also developing other ways to finance assets and spread risk more widely among investors. Three broad trends are driving this growth.

What is driving growth?

The first is the huge amount of money controlled by insurers, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. Together, these investors manage about $100 trillion and are looking for reliable long-term returns.

Their growing role is expanding the sources of funding available to companies and projects, especially where banks may be less willing or able to provide long-dated loans.

The second is financial innovation. Rather than relying only on standard loans, lenders and investors are finding ways to package income-generating assets, such as mortgages, car loans or receivables, into investments that can be bought by a wider group of institutions.

These structures can help match long-term investments with long-term obligations, while also spreading risk among different investors. Banks and insurers are using similar tools to manage how much risk they keep on their own balance sheets.

Thirdly, digital and energy infrastructure financing needs are astronomical. The massive deal sizes in these segments have overwhelmed the traditional sources of bank financing and even public market debt issuance. This has led to the search for other funding sources, ranging from direct corporate lending and project finance for construction, to securitisation for completed assets (hyperscalers in the case of data centres), which often have long-term customers and predictable income.

Where innovation is happening

Innovation in private credit is being shaped by investors’ need for scale, steady income, clearer information and better use of capital.

The main areas include lending to investment funds, packaging private loans into investable products, creating structures suited to insurers, transferring insurance-related risks to capital markets and using digital technology to make markets faster and more transparent.

Fund finance is one example. It allows private-market funds to borrow against the value of their investments or against money that investors have committed but not yet paid in.

This can give investors exposure to a broad range of assets, but it also requires careful judgment about borrowing levels, asset values and how easily investments can be sold if markets turn.

Other structures are designed specifically for insurers, helping convert private debt into investments with transparent credit ratings and more predictable payment schedules. This can make private credit easier for insurers to use alongside their long-term obligations to policyholders.

Insurance-linked securities are also evolving. In the past, they were mainly used for risks such as natural disasters. They could increasingly be used for newer risks linked to digital infrastructure, such as major power cut, cooling failures or shutdowns.

Digital assets are another area to watch. Tools such as blockchain are being used to issue and settle bonds more quickly and to improve transparency. Digital bonds, stablecoins, tokenised deposits and digital money-market funds may become more useful for institutions as regulation becomes clearer.

Risks to watch

The growth opportunity is clear, but the risks should not be overlooked. Borrowers may face pressure when existing debt needs to be refinanced, technology can become outdated quickly, currencies can move sharply, and complex structures can make it harder to see where risk ultimately sits.

Even so, private credit can play a useful role by connecting long-term investors with long-term financing needs. Pension funds and insurers, for example, can provide patient capital for assets that may take years to mature.

As with any dynamic market undergoing constant evolution, transparency, credibility and commonly understood risk benchmarks have a vital role to play in helping investors make better informed decisions.

Monsur Hussain is head of markets research at Fitch Ratings, a member of the Gulf Capital Market Association