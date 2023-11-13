Dubai Taxi Company to launch IPO under new law

Dubai Taxi Company is to launch an initial public offering, after being set up as a public joint-stock company under a new law passed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The new company will have “financial and administrative independence”, enabling it to pursue its activities and objectives, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

Details about the size of the IPO and the timeline have not yet been revealed.

Dubai announced plans in November 2021 to list 10 state-owned companies to increase the size of its financial market to Dh3 trillion ($816.8 billion), as well as set up a Dh2bn market-maker fund to encourage the listing of more private companies from sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.

Four of the announced 10 state-owned enterprises listed on Dubai Financial Market last year.

The listing of Dubai Electricity and Water was the largest GCC IPO last year, raising $6.1 billion.

The offering size was more than doubled to 8.5 billion shares, amid strong investor demand.

State-owned Tecom, Salik and Empower collectively raised $2.2 billion in June, September and November 2022, respectively.

Overall, Middle East IPOs raised more than $23 billion in 2022, compared with $7.52 billion from 20 offerings in the previous year.

That was the highest share for the Gulf region after 2019, when Saudi Aramco went public in a $29 billion offering, the world’s largest.

. @HHShkMohd issues Law No. (21) of 2023 pertaining to ‘Dubai Taxi Company’. Law No. (21) of 2023 amends the legal status of Dubai Taxi Corporation, created pursuant to Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2016. It is now recognised as a public joint-stock company named… pic.twitter.com/fy8rGtMPqN — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 12, 2023

The new law on Dubai Taxi Company also specifies the company's objectives, including providing transport services using taxis “and offering specialised transportation using self-driving vehicles and flying taxi services, with adherence to existing regulations”, the media office said.

The company is also involved in leasing vehicles with or without drivers, facilitating the provision of qualified drivers and engaging in leasing of bikes for cargo transportation companies.

Dubai Taxi Company is permitted to outsource passenger transportation services through contractual agreements with interested companies and entities.