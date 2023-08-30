Dubai Taxi Corporation updates app with hourly limousine hire service

Dubai Taxi Corporation has updated its app with the option to rent a limousine on an hourly basis in addition to a lost and found service.

DTC's app is similar to Uber in that it allows passengers to book premium services, including limousines, electric vehicles and SUVs.

One service, called "In Safe Hands", allows families living in locations not covered by school buses to pre-book taxis daily, weekly or monthly to bring children to and from schools. There is also an option to book wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

The new "Hourly Rental" service, which costs Dh400 for two hours, allows passengers to make many trips during the time booked and is available 24/7. The cost for four hours is Dh650, while it is Dh800 for six hours, Dh900 for eight hours and 10 hours for Dh1,100.

Lost items

The app also allows users who book taxis through the app to report items that were lost during the trip, either by connecting them directly with drivers or by selecting the "Lost Item Request" feature in the trip report to arrange for the items' return.

Items that are lost in a regular Dubai taxi can be reported through the S'hail app. After logging in or registering a new account, passengers click on "Feedback" on the right-hand side of the app and select the feedback category as a complaint. After filling out information about the lost item and journey details in the message section, an SMS with the report reference number is sent.

Passengers should provide taxi plate/side number; pick-up location, time and date; drop-off location, time and date; and a description of the lost item.

Dubai's taxi drivers returned more than Dh5.6 million in lost valuables and cash to passengers last year, the RTA said in April.

It said 101 of its drivers returned items, including a black bag containing Dh1 million worth of diamonds. One driver returned Dh3.6 million in cash that had been left in his taxi.

Other items included a plastic bag with gold valued at Dh200,000 inside, and branded watches and handbags worth more than Dh400,000.