Bank of America profit surges 10% on higher interest income

Bank of America, the second-largest US bank by assets, has reported an annual 10 per cent jump in its third-quarter net profit on higher net interest income.

The North Carolina-based lender’s net profit surged to $7.1 billion, or $0.81 a diluted share, in the three months to September 30 while revenue rose by 3 per cent on an annual basis to $25.2 billion in the past quarter.

Net interest income surged 4 per cent to $14.4 billion, driven by benefits from higher interest rates and loan growth, the lender said.

The bank’s share price, which has dropped 19.46 per cent since the start of the year, was trading 0.27 per cent higher at $27.26 in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

“Our teammates delivered another strong quarter. We added clients and accounts across all lines of business,” chairman and chief executive Brian Moynihan said.

