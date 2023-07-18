Bank of America profit surges 19% on higher interest income

Bank of America, the second-largest US bank by assets, reported an annual 19 per cent jump in its second quarter net profit on higher net interest income.

The North Carolina-headquartered lender’s net profit surged to $7.4 billion, or $0.88 per diluted share, in three months to June 30. The company’s revenue increased 11 per cent on an annual basis to $25.2 billion in the last quarter.

The net interest income surged 14 per cent to $1.7 billion.

The bank’s share price, which has dropped 12.26 per cent since the start of the year, was trading 0.68 per cent higher at $29.60 in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

“We delivered one of the strongest quarters and first half net income periods in the company’s history,” the company’s chairman and chief executive Brian Moynihan said.

“We continue to see a healthy US economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market.

"All businesses performed well, and we saw improved market shares, particularly in our sales and trading and investment banking businesses. A strong balance sheet and ample liquidity allowed us to continue investments in our franchise to drive long-term value for stakeholders.”

More to follow ...