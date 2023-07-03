Pakistan's benchmark share index opens 5% higher after IMF deal

Pakistan's benchmark share index gained 4.99 per cent at open on Monday in its first trading session after the crisis-stricken country secured funding from the International Monetary Fund.

Trade was briefly halted after the index hit its upper circuit limit.

Pakistan secured a badly-needed $3 billion short-term financial package from the IMF on Friday, giving the South Asian economy a long-awaited respite as it teeters on the brink of default.

The IMF said it had reached an agreement on the deal with the nation, which will now be subject to approval by its board in July.

The new nine-month standby arrangement was struck hours before the previous IMF agreement expired, offering a relief to Pakistan's acute balance of payments crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the agreement would put Pakistan "on the path of sustainable economic growth".

With sky-high inflation and foreign exchange reserves barely enough for a month of imports, analysts say Pakistan's economic crisis could have spiralled into a debt default in the absence of the bailout.

The agreement was reached only after Mr Sharif held marathon meetings with IMF head Kristalina Georgieva on June 22, which he termed "a turning point".

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds were trading higher after the announcement on Friday, with the 2024 issue enjoying the biggest gains, up by more than 8 cents at just above 70 cents on the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

The gains were most pronounced in shorter-dated bonds, reflecting lingering scepticism over the longer-term fiscal outlook for the country.

The $3 billion short-term IMF funding is higher than expected, as it looks set to replace the remaining $2.5 billion from a $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility agreed in 2019.

The deal will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing. Long-time allies Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China have already pledged or rolled over billions of dollars in loans.

"This will support near-term policy efforts and replenish gross reserves," the IMF said.