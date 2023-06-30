Pakistan reaches staff-level agreement with IMF for $3 billion

Pakistan has reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund that will provide $3 billion of funds to the country to help it stabilise its economy.

The new financing agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan's parliament approved budget changes for the next fiscal year on June 25, which impose new taxes and reduce government spending that helped secure IMF funding and avoid a possible default.

Nathan Porter, who led the IMF staff team that met with Pakistani authorities said the nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) builds on reform and structural adjustment measures undertaken by the country and will support the authorities’ immediate efforts to shore up the economy after recent external shocks, while preserving macroeconomic stability and providing a framework for financing from multilateral and bilateral partners.

"The economy has faced several external shocks such as the catastrophic floods in 2022 that impacted the lives of millions of Pakistanis and an international commodity price spike in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine," Mr Porter said.

"As a result of these shocks as well as some policy missteps—including shortages from constraints on the functioning of the FX market—economic growth has stalled."

Inflation in the country remains high and despite the authorities’ efforts to reduce imports and the trade deficit, reserves have declined to very low levels, he said.

Liquidity conditions in the power sector also remain acute, with further buildup of arrears and frequent load shedding he added.

More to follow