Saudi government transfers 4% stake in Aramco to PIF-owned Sanabil Investments

Saudi Arabia has transferred a 4 per cent stake in energy major Saudi Aramco to the Saudi Arabian Investment Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday.

Following the transfer to Sanabil Investments, as the PIF unit is known, the state remains Aramco’s largest shareholder, retaining a 90.186 per cent stake in the company, Aramco said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul, where its shares are traded.

The state had previously transferred 4 per cent of Aramco's shares to the PIF in February as part of the kingdom’s “long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy, in line with Vision 2030".

The latest transfer will not affect Aramco's total number of issued shares, and the shares transferred will rank equally alongside other existing ordinary shares, the company said in the bourse statement.

“This is a private transfer between the state and Sanabil, and the company [Aramco] is not a party to the transfer and did not enter into any agreements or pay or receive any proceeds from the transfer,” it said.

The company also confirmed that the transfer “does not have an impact” on its operations, strategy, dividends distribution policy or its governance framework.

It will announce any material development as required by the applicable rules and regulations.

The transfer of part of the state’s shares in Aramco is a continuation of Saudi Arabia’s long-term initiatives to diversify the national economy and expand investment opportunities in line with Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency quoted Prince Mohammed as saying.

The transfer will also solidify PIF’s strong financial position and credit rating, he said.

