Network International’s first-half profit more than doubles on revenue boost

Network International, one of the top payment processing firms in the Middle East and North Africa, reported a more than 112 per cent jump in its first-half net profit on the back of higher revenue, as the company continues to grow its business in the Middle East and Africa.

The Dubai-based company's net profit for the six-month period to the end of June rose to $32 million compared to $15m reported during the same period last year, Network International said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the period rose 31 per cent to $205m from $156.3m in the same period last year. Middle East revenue 21.5 per cent to $136.5m, while Africa revenue grew 56 per cent to $68.4m.

The company also posted a gain of $2.2m on the previously announced disposal of its subsidiary Mercury boosting the profit.

"We are encouraged by the continued progress of our growth strategy, with another strong trading period,” Nandan Mer, chief executive of Network International, said. “This is supported by the acceleration of digital payments growth across our markets, successful strategic execution and share gains in our home market of the UAE.”

“Our market entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is progressing well, having recently secured a second new customer this year. We also see an opportunity to return excess cash to shareholders through a share buyback programme, while retaining our existing flexibility to take advantage of additional growth opportunities which may arise.”

