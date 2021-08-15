Bindawood Holding, one of Saudi Arabia's biggest grocery retailers, reported a nearly 49 per cent drop in second quarter net profit because of the greater impact of fixed costs following the drop in revenue.

Net profit for the three quarter ending June 30 fell to 94.9 million Saudi riyals ($25.3m), compared with 185.4 Saudi riyals in the same quarter of 2020, the retailer said in a statement on Sunday to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded. Quarterly revenue dropped by 27 per cent year-on-year to 1.1 billion Saudi riyals from the same period a year earlier.

"I believe a comparison of the financial performance of H1 2021 with H1 2020 is not very meaningful because of the extenuating circumstances and unprecedented disruption to business caused by the pandemic," Ahmad BinDawood, chief executive of BinDawood Holding, said.

The second quarter of 2020 "benefitted enormously from pantry-buying in response to lockdowns and in the lead-up to the VAT hike which came into effect from 1 July 2020," he added.

Operating expenses in the second quarter fell 3 per cent to 284.4m Saudi riyals from the same period a year earlier, due to a reduction in Covid-19 related expenses and savings from the favourable renegotiation of a rental contract despite the impact of fixed costs of new store openings in 2020.

More to follow...

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

