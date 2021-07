UAE petrol prices to rise slightly in December

Petrol prices for May in the UAE have been announced. Victor Besa / The National

Motorists in the UAE will pay more at the pumps in December.

The Fuel Price Committee has announced an increase of between 1.4% and 1.8% per cent for drivers in the country next month.

However, the price for diesel drivers remains the same.

Here is the breakdown of prices per litre:

• Super 98: Dh2.24 - up from Dh2.20 in November

• Special 95: Dh2.12 - up from Dh2.09 in November

• Diesel: Dh2.38 - flat from Dh2.38 in November

Fuel prices in the UAE were liberalised in August 2015 to adjust as per the market.

