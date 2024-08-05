Oil prices slide nearly 1% amid US recession concerns

Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about a recession in the US offset Middle East supply worries.
Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, fell 0.95 per cent to $77.08 a barrel at 11.17am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 1.05 per cent to $72.75 a barrel.
Brent fell nearly 1.4 per cent and WTI dropped about 1.5 per cent earlier in the trading session.
Global stocks have tumbled since a US jobs report last week heightened fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, amid concerns the Federal Reserve may be harming economic growth by delaying interest rate cuts.
The US Labour Department reported a softening employment market, with the US economy adding 114,000 jobs last month, down from 179,000 in June and well below economists' expectations of 185,000.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 4.3 per cent, its highest level since October 2021.
More to follow ...
