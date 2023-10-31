UAE petrol and diesel prices to fall in November

The prices of petrol and diesel in the UAE will fall next month, it has been announced.

Prices increased in October and September to reflect the trend in the oil market.

How much will fuel cost in November?

The breakdown in fuel price per litre for November is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh3.03, from Dh3.44 in October (down by 11.9 per cent)

• Special 95: Dh2.92, from Dh3.33 in October (a drop of 12.3 per cent)

• Diesel: Dh3.42, from Dh3.57 in October (down by 4.2 per cent)

• E-plus 91: Dh2.85, from Dh3.26 in October (decline of 12.5 per cent)

The UAE liberalised fuel prices in 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. In 2020, prices were frozen by the Fuel Price Committee after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The controls were removed in March 2021 to reflect the movement of the market once again.

Oil prices, which breached the $95 mark in September, have since pared some gains amid concerns over the global economy and rising crude supply from countries such as Iran and Venezuela.

However, Brent crude, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, has risen by about 6 per cent since October 7, when Hamas, which rules Gaza, attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages.

Israel has retaliated with air strikes and total siege of the enclave, with the Palestinian death toll exceeding 8,000.

Oil prices could rise to $157 a barrel in the near term if an escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict results in a big crude supply disruption in the Middle East, the World Bank has said.

In a “large disruption” scenario, comparable to the Arab oil embargo of 1973, global supply would shrink by six million to eight million barrels per day, driving up prices to a range of $140 to $157 a barrel, the World Bank said in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook on Monday.

Under the World Bank’s baseline forecast, oil prices are projected to average $90 a barrel in the current quarter before declining to an average of $81 a barrel next year amid a global economic slowdown.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs maintained its oil price forecast of $100 a barrel by June 2024 on supply cuts from Opec+ producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Swiss lender UBS expects Brent crude to trade in the range of $90 to $100 a barrel over the next 12 months.

Earlier this month, Opec stuck to its forecast for oil demand growth for 2023 and 2024 and said it expected the global economy to grow at a faster pace this year.

World oil demand will rise by 2.25 million bpd in 2024, compared with a growth of 2.44 million bpd this year, the group said in its monthly oil market report.