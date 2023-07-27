Shell posts 56% drop in second-quarter profit on lower oil and gas prices

Oil and gas company Shell’s second-quarter profit plunged by about 56 per cent on an annual basis amid lower hydrocarbon prices.

The adjusted profit of $5.07 billion was below the company’s consensus forecast of an income of $5.6 billion.

The company also said on Thursday that it would buy back shares worth $3 billion in the next three months, down from $3.6 billion in the previous three. It will also raise its dividend to $0.33 a share.

“Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment,” its chief executive Wael Sawan said.

“As we deliver more value with less emissions, we will continue to prioritise share buybacks, given the value that our shares represent.”

Shell said the weaker results were due to lower oil and gas prices and refining margins, as well as a fall in sales volumes.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, is currently trading at about $83 a barrel after surging to about $140 last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lower natural gas prices also weighed on Shell’s integrated gas segment, where adjusted earnings fell to about $2.5 billion in the reported quarter, down from $3.76 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company’s liquefied natural gas sales volumes rose 5.4 per cent, year on year, to 16.03 million tonnes in the second quarter.

However, it was lower than the 16.97 million tonnes Shell reported in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the company's oil and gas production rose by 2 per cent, compared with the preceding quarter, helped by the ramp-up of new fields and lower maintenance.

Competition for LNG has increased since Russia's military offensive against Ukraine began last year, with Europe importing record volumes of the supercooled fuel to replace Moscow's gas supplies.

Global LNG trade hit a high of $450 billion in 2022 as Europe scrambled to secure supplies to replace Russian gas, according to the International Energy Agency.

Despite a rise in demand, LNG supply grew by only 5.5 per cent last year, mostly due to maintenance at large export terminals and as Freeport LNG’s Texas-based plant – one of the world’s largest export centres of the supercooled fuel – was shut down after a fire.

The IEA has warned that “fierce” competition for gas exports may emerge this winter on stronger-than-expected economic growth in China and colder weather in north-east Asia.