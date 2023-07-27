Oil prices rise amid drop in US crude stocks and Fed rate increase

Oil prices rose on Thursday amid a fall in US crude stocks and as the US Federal Reserve said that further interest rate increases would depend on economic data.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 1.03 per cent higher at $83.77 a barrel at 8.19am UAE time while West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 1.14 per cent at $79.68.

On Wednesday, Brent settled 0.86 per cent lower at $82.92 a barrel while WTI was down 1.07 per cent at $77.78.

The Fed raised US interest rates by 25 basis points, its 11th increase since March 2022, as part of its efforts to lower inflationary pressure on the nation's economy.

This has brought the Fed's benchmark rate to the target range of 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent, the highest in 22 years.

“Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year. Nonetheless, the process of getting inflation back down to 2 per cent has a long way to go,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters.

The central bank chief said it was “certainly possible” to raise the funds rate again at the September meeting, “if the data warranted” such a move.

Higher interest rates dampen economic growth, lowering crude demand.

“The Fed is keeping optionality for future rate increases but it probably won’t need them,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The disinflation process will remain as the economy is weakening and the corporate world should start feeling the impact of tighter credit conditions.”

The International Monetary Fund marginally raised its forecast for the global economy for this year and the next on Tuesday but said it was “not out of the woods” due to headwinds that persist, despite the recovery being on track.

The fund revised its earlier forecast for this year upwards, raising it by 0.2 percentage points to 3 per cent, although lower than the 3.5 per cent expansion recorded in 2022. It is projecting a similar pace of growth in 2024.

Meanwhile, US crude stocks, an indicator of fuel demand, fell by 600,000 barrels to 456.8 million barrels in the week that ended on July 21, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a drop of 2.3 million barrels.

Petroleum stocks fell by 800,000 barrels last week, while distillate inventories decreased by 200,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

US crude exports increased by 777,000 barrels per day to to 4.59 million bpd last week, indicating growing overseas demand as Opec+ tightens the oil market, Mr Moya said.

Oil prices have posted four straight weeks of gains amid signs of tightening crude supply and as cooling inflation in major economies has eased concerns about aggressive interest rate increases.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude exporter, said it would extend its voluntary output cut of a million bpd until August.

Russia will also cut its oil supplies by 500,000 bpd in August, on top of the output reductions that have already been announced.

Last month, the Opec+ alliance of 23 oil-producing countries agreed to keep its current output policy in place until the end of 2024.

The group has total production curbs of 3.66 million bpd, or about 3.7 per cent of global demand, in place, including a two million bpd reduction agreed on last year and voluntary cuts of 1.66 million bpd announced in April.