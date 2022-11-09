Bahrain announces two new natural gas discoveries

Bahrain, the Arabian Gulf’s smallest oil producer, has made two new gas discoveries amid efforts by the government to boost natural gas production in the country.

The new discoveries were made in the unconventional Al Juba and Al Jawf reservoirs, Bahrain News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing an announcement by Bahrain’s energy investment and development arm Nogaholding.

It did not provide details on the total estimated reserves of the two new discoveries.

The latest discoveries and positive results have provided the necessary information that will allow for the further evaluation of wells “to benefit from all potentials of the promising natural gas resource”, chairman of Nogaholding Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad said.

“This information available to us paves the way for the future development and production of the natural gas resource in the interest of the kingdom of Bahrain.”

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have also announced new gas discoveries this year. In February, Adnoc announced the discovery of significant natural gas resources of up to two trillion standard cubic feet off Abu Dhabi's coast.

Saudi Arabia also discovered a number of new natural gasfields in different regions of the country.

The new gasfields were discovered in the central region, the Empty Quarter, near the northern border and in the eastern region of the country, the Saudi Press Agency said earlier this year.

In 2018, Bahrain, said it had found up to 20 trillion cubic feet of gas offshore and 80 billion barrels of shale oil, which it hopes to produce in five years with the potential help of international energy companies.

Demand for gas has surged in recent years, as top energy-consuming nations focus on cutting emissions to limit global warming and protect the environment.

Global trade in LNG rose 6 per cent to 380 million tonnes in 2021, Shell said in a report in February. China, the world's second-largest economy, and South Korea led growth in LNG demand last year.