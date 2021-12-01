ADQ and Taqa sign energy deal with Kazakhstan's wealth fund

Abu Dhabi’s holding company ADQ and energy company Taqa signed a long-term agreement with Samruk-Kazyna, the sovereign wealth fund of Kazakhstan, that will lead to ADQ and its portfolio companies investing up to $6 billion in energy projects in the central Asian country.

The entities will create a holding company that will oversee and manage any acquired assets, the companies said late on Wednesday in a statement released by Abu Dhabi Media Office.

ADQ, Taqa and Samruk-Kazyna will explore three greenfield power projects in Kazakhstan, including a two-gigawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant, a 2 gigawatt wind power plant and a 1 gigawatt combine-cycle gas fired power plant.

ADQ and Taqa would jointly hold a 51 per cent stake in each project with Samruk-Kazyna having the remaining interest. Meanwhile, Taqa would also be involved in the operations and maintenance of all three projects.

“As one of the region’s largest investment companies and with Abu Dhabi’s largest portfolio of energy and utilities investments, we actively seek new investment opportunities where we can add value while contributing positively to the energy ecosystem," said Mohamed Alsuwaidi, chief executive of ADQ and chairman of Taqa Group.

The deal comes as bilateral ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan grow. In October, the governments of the two countries signed a joint declaration, establishing a long-term strategic partnership aimed at developing projects in priority industries.

The recent agreement builds on existing energy deals between the two countries. Abu Dhabi clean energy company Masdar and Samruk-Kazyna signed an agreement to explore renewable energy opportunities in the country in February this year.

Under the preliminary agreement, the two companies said they will study the potential to collaborate on renewable energy projects and the establishment of a joint venture.

ADQ and Taqa will also use their expertise to modernise the current grid in Kazakhstan.

"Besides developing the greenfield power projects the joint company will also work on modernisation of the traditional electric power sector by shifting to gas and green energy sources," said Almassadam Satkaliyev, chief executive of Samruk-Kazyna.