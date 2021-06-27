UAE government partners with LinkedIn on skills programme for Emirati women

More than 2,000 young females will receive training to prepare them for a rapidly-changing workplace

LinkedIn will offer more than 2,000 young female Emiratis training for workplace skills such as life-long learning, communication and technology. Getty Images
LinkedIn will offer more than 2,000 young female Emiratis training for workplace skills such as life-long learning, communication and technology. Getty Images

A new partnership between the UAE government and social media company LinkedIn aims to provide young Emirati women with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing workforce.

The Future Skills for Women programme, an initiative between the Government Development and the Future office of the UAE Government and Microsoft-owned LinkedIn will equip 2,000-plus young Emirati women with the skills for private sector jobs, enabling them to participate in the future of the country and grow their contribution to the economy, a government statement said.

Focusing on future skills is "a top priority for the UAE government amid the changing employment landscape, where constant upskilling and reskilling are necessary to keep pace with the growing disruptions caused by technology across all sectors", Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said.

The female participation rate in the UAE workforce is much higher than the Middle East and North Africa average at 46 per cent, rising to 66 per cent in the public sector. A rule was also introduced in March this year making it compulsory for all stock market listed companies to have at least one female director on their boards.

Read More

The salary guide for Emiratis has been broken down into public sector jobs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and private sector jobs. GettyAll listed UAE companies now need at least one female board director

Laws continue to limit women’s economic opportunities, World Bank says

The Mena region has the lowest female labour force participation rate in the world, at just 22 per cent last year, compared with 77 per cent for men, according to the World Bank.

However, the region was among the top two globally for the most progressive regulatory changes, according to its Women, Business and the Law report.

The Future Skills for Women programme in the UAE will provide participants with more than 1,000 training hours covering skills such as life-long learning, communication and technology, the statement said.

"Our data indicates a gap in the representation of women in the majority of fast changing jobs around the world, most notably those jobs related to technology and its applications," Sue Duke, head of global public policy at LinkedIn, said.

"We must ensure that women are well represented by making gender equality a priority for governments and businesses around the world. In order to achieve this, recruitment practices must focus as much on skills and capabilities as they do on formal qualifications.”

The programme will create online communities bringing together learners and experts to share knowledge and ideas as well as connecting people to companies offering job opportunities and career development. It will also organise workshops and webinars with professionals from the UAE and abroad.

It is one of a number of initiatives the government is developing with private sector partners to create programmes allowing it to "manage rapid global changes, increase future readiness and advance the social and economic progress of the UAE", the statement said.

Published: June 27, 2021 05:02 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2013 shows a newly made 'Shahed 129' drone in Tehran. AFP

Iran has drones with 7,000km range, says IRGC head

MENA
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market capitalisation grew past the Dh1 trillion mark on Sunday after the listing of Alpha Dhabi's shares. Reuters

IHC shares surge pushing Abu Dhabi stock market above Dh1tn

Markets
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Pump jacks extract oil in North Dakota. Opec+ is considering a potential increase in output of 500,000 bpd in line with the growing global demand for crude. AP Photo

Crude advances as Opec+ set to open taps at next meeting

Energy
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Yas Creative Hub is tipped to transform the media sector across the region. twofour54 Abu Dhabi

Yas Creative Hub and Abu Dhabi’s push into the entertainment industry
It's important to avoid lifestyle creep if you are serious about your financial goals, experts say. Getty Images

Here's how to avoid 'lifestyle creep' – Pocketful of Dirhams
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams