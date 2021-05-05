Tunisia visiting IMF to propose wage and subsidy cuts

Tunisia will cut its public sector wage bill and replace subsidies with direct support for the needy, according to a government reform proposal written to support talks with the International Monetary Fund and seen by Reuters.

The proposal, shown to Reuters by a government source, envisages eliminating all general subsidies by 2024 and cutting the wage bill to 15 per cent of GDP by 2022 from 17.4 per cent last year, partly through early retirement and reductions in working hours.

A Tunisian government delegation led by the finance minister is starting talks with the IMF this week and will seek $4 billion in loans, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi told Reuters last week.

The IMF has previously called on Tunisia to enact economic reforms to reduce chronic fiscal deficits and a large public sector debt, including by cutting its wage bill, subsidies and transfers to state-owned companies.

Spending cuts are highly sensitive in the young democracy, where growing frustration over the economy and poor public services fuelled protests in January, and where powerful labour unions seek to protect workers' pay.

The reform proposal says the government aims to implement the changes in order to restore "economic equilibrium" and adds that it seeks to do so "without social costs".

The reforms are broadly in line with ideas laid out by Finance Minister Ali Kooli in an interview with Reuters in January.

The proposals to cut the wage bill specify encouraging voluntary redundancy on 25 per cent pay, early retirement packages and offering staff part-time work at 50 per cent of full pay.

The plan says it is "essential to rethink the pay system in consultation with social partners", a reference to the labour unions, particularly by establishing rules for salary increases and bonuses that reflect both inflation and performance.

Last week the biggest union, UGTT, which has more than a million members, called for new negotiations on public sector pay.

It signed a general agreement with the government last month on economic reform that was seen as a necessary precursor to talks with the IMF, which are expected to last several weeks.

The proposal to cut subsidies would involve first phasing out food subsidies and then gradually ending subsidies for electricity and petrol, the document showed.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

