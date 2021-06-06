SCAD Abu Dhabi to launch 10 statistical surveys to gauge the impact of Covid-19 pandemic

The Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi is launching 10 statistical surveys this year to gauge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on various sectors of the emirate’s economy.

The surveys include an annual economic survey, quarterly economic survey, annual foreign investment survey, quarterly foreign direct investment survey and research and development survey.

“Statistical surveys represent an effective tool in the development of a comprehensive and integrated statistical database for the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” Ahmed Hamad Al Shaiba Al Sheryani, executive director of the data sector at SCAD, said.

“It is through the survey outputs that data becomes available for analysis and subsequent compilation and dissemination [of] official statistics according to international standards.”

Other studies will focus on the environment, an economic frame update, foreign trade and services, energy and the labour force.

Abu Dhabi’s economy is poised to grow 6 per cent to 8 per cent over the next two years, driven by government spending, financial services and foreign direct investment, Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of the emirate's Department of Economic Development said earlier this year.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings affirmed the investment grade rating of the emirate, citing the resilience of its economic fundamentals and large fiscal buffers supported by revenue from the hydrocarbon sector.

Last month, the SCAD and Abu Dhabi Investment Office signed an agreement to exchange data that will help businesses and policymakers in the emirate to make more informed decisions.