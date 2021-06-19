Jafza records 12% increase in healthcare and pharmaceuticals tenants

The free zone's healthcare segment is home to 174 companies from 41 countries

Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) recorded a 12 per cent increase in the number of healthcare and pharmaceuticals tenants between 2019 and 2020.

The free zone's healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment, which spans an area of around 170,000 square metres, is currently home to 174 companies from 41 countries and provides jobs to 1,100 employees, Jafza said in a statement on Saturday.

"Our trade and logistics hub has expedited global distribution of Covid-19 equipment and played a key role in the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance, an initiative launched in January 2021," Abdulla Bin Damithan, chief executive and managing director of DP World's UAE business and Jafza, said. "As a smart trade enabler, we have ensured a flawless supply chain throughout 2020, irrespective of the dynamic market conditions.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has spurred a boom in the healthcare sector, leading to increased demand for the transport and storage of medical supplies.

Dubai’s Vaccine Logistics Alliance will bring together Emirates airline, DP World’s global network of ports and logistic operations alongside Dubai Airports and International Humanitarian City to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine more quickly and efficiently.

As the only free zone with the ability to support local manufacturing for the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, Jafza has facilities dedicated to the storage of ancillary vaccine preparation and administration items, it said.

Additionally, Jebel Ali Port has temperature-controlled warehouses and also consists of nearly 10,000 reefer points spread across the terminals to power refrigerated containers and support the pharmaceutical trade.

Several incentives like on-demand warehouses for short-term lease with multi-functional storage options, no VAT or customs duties and cost-effective transport services are among the benefits to companies that operate in Jebil Ali.

DP World's UAE business unit and Jafza will participate at the medical equipment's exhibition Arab Health 2021 in Dubai in June, according to the statement.

