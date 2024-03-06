Egypt's pound hits record low after devaluation

The Egyptian pound plunged to a record low on Wednesday after the country devalued its currency for the fourth time since early 2022 after a huge interest-rate increase by the cuntry's central bank.

The pound plunged about 26.5 per cent to 42 per US dollar on Wednesday morning, having traded at about 30.9 for the past year.

The decline came after the Central Bank of Egypt raised raised its overnight interest rates by 600 basis points at an unscheduled meeting and said it will allow the market to determine the exchange rate.

The devaluation was an attempt to unify the country's official exchange rate and the rate on its parallel market, the central bank said in statement.

The black market rate had been double the official rate for the past few months, exacerbating an ongoing foreign-exchange crunch that has crippled the country's import-heavy economy.

“The CBE is committed to continue the transition to a flexible inflation targeting regime. To ensure a smooth transition, the CBE will continue to target inflation as its nominal anchor, allowing the exchange rate to be determined by market forces,” according to the bank statement.

After the rate increase, the central bank’s overnight lending rate is 28.25 per cent while the overnight deposit rate is 28.25 per cent.

The central bank said the increase in rates is aimed at lowering inflation, which hit a record high of 38 per cent towards the end of last year and has since dropped to about 35 per cent.

Rates will remain unchanged until the desired inflation goals are achieved, it said.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee had previously raised overnight rates by 200 basis points in its first meeting of this year in early February.

“Building on the decision ... in February 2024, the monetary policy committee decided to accelerate the monetary tightening process in order to fast-track the disinflation path and ensure a decline in underlying inflation,” the central bank said on Wednesday.

The rate increase is largely in line with what analysts predicted as several international financial institutions, including the OECD, said that 2024 would be a year of tight monetary policy in Egypt before a more pronounced economic recovery is achieved next year.

Egypt recently signed a deal with a UAE consortium to develop its coastal city of Ras El Hekma under which Cairo will receive $35 billion.

The sizeable investment has been praised as a well-timed lifeline for Egypt’s economy, which is facing its worst economic crisis in history.

Aside from providing much needed foreign-exchange liquidity to Egypt’s economy, the investment is also expected to help the country achieve economic reform conditions outlined by the International Monetary Fund for a $3 billion loan, Egypt’s fourth since 2016.

One of the fund’s main conditions was a currency devaluation and unifying the exchange rate for the US dollar, which had been trading at double the official rate of 30 pounds.