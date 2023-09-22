UAE's Edge partners with Bulgarian entities as it expands portfolio

UAE defence conglomerate Edge has signed two separate agreements with Bulgarian entities as it boosts its portfolio and aims to expand its footprint in the Eastern Europe market.

Edge has partnered with TBS, an international trading company providing innovative and advanced technological solutions securing land, air and space; and Samel-90, a manufacturer of high-performance electronic communications equipment and systems, the company said on Friday.

“These collaborations are another key step towards achieving the Edge growth strategy, furthering Edge’s goal to pursue global, mutually beneficial partnerships supporting defence capability development,” Omar Al Zaabi, president of trading and mission support at Edge, said.

“We look forward to how these valuable partnerships will expand our footprint in Bulgaria and the Eastern European region,” he added.

Set up in 2019, Edge specialises in building advanced technology for weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare, with more than 25 companies under its umbrella.

The group has been expanding its portfolio as the UAE, the Arab world’s second-largest economy, focuses on boosting its local defence manufacturing capabilities and diversifying its economy away from oil.

In February, Edge announced it had acquired a majority stake in Estonia's Milrem Robotics to develop capabilities in robotics and autonomous systems in line with the UAE's expanding manufacturing sector.

TBS and Edge will partner through international trade expansion, knowledge transfer, research and development within space science technologies, cyber security, security communication, land vehicle acquisition, and range development, Edge said.

It will jointly identify business opportunities within multiple electronic development domains with Samel-90, which specialises in products such as jammer solutions, surveillance equipment, tools and mechanical parts, and satellite components.