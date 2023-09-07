UAE and G20 non-oil trade up 14% in first half to reach $181.9bn

The Emirates is boosting trade and investment relations with the G20 countries, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi says

G20 countries are the UAE's largest trading partners, said Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Antonie Robertson / The National

Fareed Rahman author image
Fareed Rahman
Sep 07, 2023
Total non-oil trade between the UAE and the G20 countries rose 14.4 per cent annually to reach $181.9 billion in the first half of this year, following strong growth in 2022.

The UAE's non-oil exports to G20 countries grew by 10.6 per cent in the January to June period to $23.4 billion, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said on Thursday.

The value of re-exports also rose by 14 per cent to $38 billion, while imports increased by 15.2 per cent to $120.5 billion, he told state news agency Wam in India, where he is representing the UAE at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and the G20 rose 21 per cent last year to $341 billion, representing 55 per cent of the Emirates' total non-oil trade for the year.

“G20 countries are the UAE's largest trading partners,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said.

“These strong trade and investment relations are a testament to the UAE's commitment to open and free trade. The UAE is a major player in the global economy, and it is working to strengthen its ties with other countries around the world.”

Updated: September 07, 2023, 7:58 AM
