UAE and G20 non-oil trade up 14% in first half to reach $181.9bn

Total non-oil trade between the UAE and the G20 countries rose 14.4 per cent annually to reach $181.9 billion in the first half of this year, following strong growth in 2022.

The UAE's non-oil exports to G20 countries grew by 10.6 per cent in the January to June period to $23.4 billion, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said on Thursday.

The value of re-exports also rose by 14 per cent to $38 billion, while imports increased by 15.2 per cent to $120.5 billion, he told state news agency Wam in India, where he is representing the UAE at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and the G20 rose 21 per cent last year to $341 billion, representing 55 per cent of the Emirates' total non-oil trade for the year.

“G20 countries are the UAE's largest trading partners,” Dr Al Zeyoudi said.

“These strong trade and investment relations are a testament to the UAE's commitment to open and free trade. The UAE is a major player in the global economy, and it is working to strengthen its ties with other countries around the world.”

