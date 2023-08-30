UAE achieves record non-oil foreign trade of $338bn in first half

The UAE non-oil foreign trade hit a record Dh1.24 trillion ($337.6 billion) in the first half of 2023 as the country's non-oil exports during the period exceeded the annual level recorded five years ago.

The country's non-oil exports with its top 10 most important trading partners rose by 22 per cent in the first six months of this year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said on Wednesday.

“Our non-oil foreign trade will exceed Dh2.5 trillion this year … and we will achieve the target we announced of Dh4 trillion by 2031,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

More to follow …