DIFC posts 23% rise in companies joining financial centre in first half of 2023

A total of 661 companies joined the Dubai International Financial Centre in the first half of 2023, a 23 per cent increase from the same period last year, underscoring the emirate’s status as a global financial centre.

The total number of registered companies rose to 4,949 during the first six months of the year, from 4,031 in the same period last year, the DIFC said on Tuesday.

The growth in the number of registered companies led to the creation of a record 3,057 jobs, increasing the total workforce in DIFC by 20 per cent year-on-year to 39,140, it said.

“DIFC’s exceptional performance in the first half of the year once again demonstrates the strength of the ecosystem it offers for investment, innovation and enterprise to flourish in the financial industry,” said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and president of the DIFC.

“As the emirate enters a new phase of growth with the implementation of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, DIFC will be a vital contributor to the emirate’s efforts to open new horizons of sustainable development and unlock the potential of advanced financial technologies.”

I reviewed @difc first half of 2023 results, which recorded exceptional growth. The total number of companies operating in DIFC rose to 4,949 (an increase of 23%) & the number of fintech companies reached 811 companies (an increase of 35%). The centre fosters 1,443 companies in… pic.twitter.com/iQaMyM5KqF — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) August 1, 2023

Launched in January, D33 aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy, with a target of Dh32 trillion by 2033 and establishing the emirate among the top three global cities.

The strategy aims to boost the emirate’s competitiveness and future-readiness.

D33 also aims to make Dubai a global digital economy leader, the fastest growing and most attractive global business centre, a centre for sustainability and economic diversification, and an incubator and enabler of talented citizens.

The DIFC recorded an increase in FinTech and innovation companies from 599 to 811 in the first half of 2023, up 35 per cent year-on-year, it said.

The centre is now home to 1,443 financial and innovation related companies, a 15 per cent year-on-year growth.

Growth in the number of companies seeking to set up in the DIFC has also boosted demand for office space in the financial district.

The DIFC leased more than 233,000 square feet of owned and managed commercial space, underscoring high demand for commercial space in the first six months of the year, it said. Occupancy rates stood at 99 per cent.