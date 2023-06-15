Sheikh Ahmed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City Briefing’ of 2023

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the Department of Economy and Tourism’s first “City Briefing” of 2023, the Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement on Thursday.

The industry gathering focused on the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 that was launched to consolidate Dubai's status as one of the top three global cities.

The briefing was attended by more than 1,200 executives from across the tourism ecosystem including the aviation, travel, hospitality and retail sectors.

“With great optimism for 2023 and beyond, we will press on with determination and a renewed focus on delivering exceptional experiences for our visitors from around the world,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of the DET.

“The success of the D33 Agenda will be intricately linked to the wholehearted support of our valued stakeholders and partners.

“Their unwavering commitment and shared belief in our city's potential have propelled us forward, enabling us to overcome unprecedented challenges and transforming them into opportunities for growth in spite of a tough and highly competitive global environment.”

The tourism industry in Dubai, the commercial and leisure hub of the Middle East, started the year on a high note, with vital growth indicators closing in on pre-pandemic levels, which has given the emirate a head start in achieving its targets over the next decade.

Dubai welcomed 6.02 million international visitors from January-April, an 18 per cent annual increase, according to data cited by Dubai Media Office.

The emirate’s hotel sector witnessed an average occupancy of 80 per cent during the first four months of the year, surpassing the 76 per cent achieved by hotels during the same period last year and almost matching the pre-pandemic 83 per cent occupancy in 2019.

Under the D33 strategy, the emirate aims to double its gross domestic product to Dh800 billion by 2033.

Stakeholders and partners have pledged their support for the D33 agenda.

“It [Dubai] is a city with incredible appeal to everyone from around the world,” said Alexander Lee, chief commercial officer of Jumeirah Group.

“As a luxury hotel operator and owner of high-end residences across the city, Jumeirah Group continues to see rising demand for its products and services, both from traditional feeder markets but increasingly from new international markets, as Dubai advances its position as a leading global destination.”