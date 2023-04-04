Business activity in Saudi Arabia remained robust in March on output boost

Business activity in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector economy remained robust in March as output and new business continued to expand, further supporting employment growth in the kingdom at the end of the first quarter.

The reading for the Arab world's largest economy on the Riyad Bank purchasing managers' index hit 58.7 in March, slightly lower than 59.8 recorded in February.

Although the index was down from the eight-year high achieved in February, it remained well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading signalled a marked improvement in operating conditions, and one that was among the strongest seen since early-2015.

“Business conditions remain ... positive at the end of the first quarter of 2023 as improving market conditions and increased development spending helped to boost demand in the non-oil private sector," Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said.

"Both output and new orders have expanded sharply, adding pressure on capacity at non-oil companies. Therefore, staffing levels have risen across all sectors and the growth in employment was among the strongest seen in the past five years."

