Business confidence in Saudi Arabia hits eight-year high on increased output growth

Business confidence in the non-oil economy of Saudi Arabia hit an eight-year high in February as output growth in the kingdom strengthened.

The reading for the Arab world's largest economy on the Riyad Bank purchasing managers' index rose to 59.8 in February from 58.2 in January, marking the fastest growth in non-oil private sector business conditions since March 2015.

The reading was well above the neutral 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

A "sharp and accelerated" increase in business inflows boosted the non-oil sector, with total new orders rising to the greatest extent since September 2014.

“Despite tighter monetary conditions, demand and supply balance seemed robust and spurred by the ongoing projects around the kingdom,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

“Both employment and wages have increased, and employment recorded the second highest increase in five years to support expansion plans.”

Saudi Arabia's economy grew 8.7 per cent in 2022, boosted by a sharp increase in the kingdom's oil and non-oil sectors, according to initial government estimates.

Non-oil activities increased by 5.4 per cent during the 12-month period to the end of December while government services activities were up 2.2 per cent, data from the General Authority for Statistics showed.

More to follow...