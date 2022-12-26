Sharjah ruler approves emirate's 2023 general budget with Dh32.2bn expenditure

Sharjah's Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi approved the emirate's Dh32.2 billion ($8.76 billion) budget for 2023 that prioritises spending on infrastructure, capital projects and economic development.

Spending, 12 per cent lower than in last year's budget, is aimed at achieving financial sustainability and improving the emirate's economic competitiveness, the Sharjah Finance Department said on Monday.

About 35 per cent of the budget will be allocated to infrastructure and capital projects, 34 per cent to economic development, 28 per cent to salaries and 23 per cent to social development.

Spending on social support will constitute 13 per cent of the budget, up 5 per cent on last year's allocation, as part of welfare and social justice efforts.

“The general budget for the year 2023 is a budget with two dimensions, which are economic and social development and infrastructure, and a strategic dimension, represented in developing and strengthening the financial sustainability of the government,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi​, chairman of Sharjah Finance Department, said.

More to follow …