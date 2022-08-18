Egypt appoints Hassan Abdalla interim central bank governor

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has appointed Hassan Abdalla as interim governor of the central bank, state media reported on Thursday.

The president had accepted former Governor Tarek Amer's resignation and appointed him as a presidential advisor on Wednesday.

In a note, Mr Amer said he resigned “to leave room for new blood to take responsibility and push forward Egypt’s successful development process under the leadership of the president”, according to state-run Al Ahram.

The bank's monetary policy committee has its fifth meeting of the year on Thursday.

Mr Abdalla is chairman of the United Media Services, an Egyptian company owning several media outlets, and former chief executive of the Arab African International Bank.

More to follow...