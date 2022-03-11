BlackRock suffers $17bn in losses due to Russia-Ukraine war

US asset manager BlackRock has been hit by a $17 billion loss on its Russian securities holdings due to Russia's military offensive in Ukraine, according to a report by Financial Times.

Clients held more than $18.2bn in Russian assets at the end of January. Global sanctions and battered markets have made the “vast majority unsaleable, leading BlackRock to mark them down sharply”, FT reported.

On February 28, the world’s largest asset manager had suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds. It has proactively advocated with its index providers to remove Russian securities from broad-based indices, the company’s chief executive and chairman Larry Fink said in a LinkedIn post last week.

More to follow …