Gulftainer’s subsidiary invests $50m to expand Jubail port

Global port operator Gulftainer’s subsidiary in Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it invested $50 million to further expand operations at Jubail Commercial Port (JCP) and boost its handling capacity to 1.8 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) in a bid to diversify local operations.
The expansion work undertaken by the Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO) includes the installation of additional assets and equipment at the port, a revamp of the port's IT system and other dredging works.
The company “is proud to continue to support the transformation that Jubail Commercial Port has undergone since we first started handling operations, and we look forward to expanding further to support major exporters and importers and the greater city of Jubail”, Jason French, the managing director of GSCCO, said.
The new expansion works at the port are expected to contribute more than $100m to Jubail’s gross domestic product as trade is expected to pick up due to higher handling capacity.
Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in a number of new infrastructure projects to diversify its economy away from oil as part of the Vision 2030 programme. The country is building new passenger rail networks as well as a brand new airport for Riyadh to boost its infrastructure and attract more tourists to the kingdom.
“While this investment solves the medium-term logistic issues, GSCCO is discussing further development of the JCP, supporting the expansion of Jubail and Raz Al Khair and the transformation of the kingdom as a global hub connecting Asia, Europe and Africa,” the company said.
The Gulftainer subsidiary has been active in Saudi Arabia since 2008 and has developed the Jubail port, increasing its capacity from 50,000 TEUs to 700,000 TEUs before the recent investment.
Gulftainer is a privately owned, independent port management and logistics company based in the UAE. It also has operations in Iraq and the US in addition to the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports rose 52 per cent during the second quarter amid signs of a rebound in international trade and as the kingdom's economy continues to recover from the pandemic-induced headwinds.
The total value of exports for the three-month period to the end of June increased to 238.6 billion Saudi riyals ($63.62bn), the Saudi Press Agency said last month, citing a new report from the kingdom's General Authority for Statistics.
Company name: Fine Diner
Started: March, 2020
Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka
Based: Dubai
Industry: Technology and food delivery
Initial investment: Dh75,000
Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp
Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000
Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months
The flights
There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.
Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.
Badla
Rating: 2.5/5
Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke
First Test at Barbados
West Indies won by 381 runs
Second Test at Antigua
West Indies won by 10 wickets
Third Test at St Lucia
February 9-13
Directed by:Tom Beard
Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough
Stars: 4
Date founded: 04 November 2017
Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani
Based: Dubai, UAE
Number of employees: 10+
Sector: AI, software
Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million+
Funding stage: Series A
Hobby: "It is not really a hobby but I am very curious person. I love reading and spend hours on research."
Favourite author: Malcom Gladwell
Favourite travel destination: "Antigua in the Caribbean because I have emotional attachment to it. It is where I got married."
