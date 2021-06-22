Emirates Development Bank signs deal with NBQ to boost financing for SMEs

NBQ will offer up to Dh10m of financing to SMEs with EDB guaranteeing or co-lending half of the amount

UAE currency notes. As part of the deal signed by EDB and NBQ, financing facilities of up to Dh1m will be offered to Emirati entrepreneurs. Pawan Singh / The National
UAE currency notes. As part of the deal signed by EDB and NBQ, financing facilities of up to Dh1m will be offered to Emirati entrepreneurs. Pawan Singh / The National

Emirates Development Bank (EDB) signed a new agreement with the National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain to provide increased financial support to small and medium enterprises in priority sectors in the UAE.

As part of the deal, NBQ will offer up to Dh10 million ($2.72m) of financing to SMEs with 50 per cent of this either guaranteed or co-lent by EDB.

“The UAE government has placed considerable emphasis on developing the SME ecosystem and boosting their contribution to [the] UAE’s non-oil GDP,” Ahmed Al Naqbi, chief executive of EDB, said.

“Our MoU with National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain will help us facilitate financing through credit guarantee and co-lending options to allow greater operational flexibility to SMEs.”

Read More

Hundreds of SMEs in the region are expected to benefit due to the new partnership between EDB and Beehive. Courtesy EDBEmirates Development Bank lists $750m bond on Nasdaq Dubai

Emirates Development Bank appoints new chief executive

EDB was founded in 2011 after a merger between the Emirates Industrial Bank and the Real Estate bank. It aims to provide Dh30 billion in financing over the next five years to support the UAE’s efforts to more than double the size of its industrial sector by 2031. It will fund industries such as healthcare, infrastructure, food security and technology and help generate 25,000 jobs.

"The NBQ understands the vital role SMEs play in building the nation’s economy. That is why we have developed financial solutions to allow SMEs in the UAE to trade safely and confidently and gain access to international markets, thereby positioning the UAE as the global hub of trade and export,” Adnan Al Awadhi, chief executive at NBQ, said.

The programme also aims to offer financing facilities of up to Dh1m to Emirati entrepreneurs, whereby 60 per cent will be guaranteed or co-lent by EDB, the lender said.

EDB also signed two separate agreements this month with RAKBank and the Commercial Bank of Dubai to offer credit guarantees and participate in co-lending programmes to small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE.

Published: June 22, 2021 06:49 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
Iran has accepted cryptocurrency mining in recent years, offering cheap power and requiring miners to sell their Bitcoins to the central bank. Photo: Reuters

Iran seizes 7,000 cryptocurrency computer miners

Money
Cruise ships were banned from Abu Dhabi in 2020, but will be allowed to return in autumn. Reem Mohammed / The National

Abu Dhabi to allow cruise ships back from September

Transport
Israeli border guards gather in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah during clashes violence between Israeli far-right extremists and Palestinians. AFP 

Renewed street violence in East Jerusalem between settlers and Palestinians

MENA
An advertisement of Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. China’s biggest banks promised Monday, June 21, 2021, to refuse to help customers trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies after the central bank said executives were told to step up enforcement of a government ban. AP

Bitcoin extends slide to below $30,000 as China shuts down miners

Markets
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast