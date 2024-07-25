Airbus executive vice president Paul Meijers, left, and Flynas chief executive Bander Al Mohanna sign a deal for narrow-body and wide-body jets. Photo: Airbus
Business

Aviation

Saudi Arabia's Flynas signs deal for up to 160 Airbus Neo jets at Farnborough Airshow

The A330 Neo wide-body will help the airline expand its long-haul route network and carry more pilgrims, chief executive says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel
London, UK

25 July, 2024

Saudi Arabia's budget airline Flynas signed an agreement for up to 160 Airbus Neo jets, including 90 firm orders and options for 70 additional aircraft at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK.

The airline will buy 75 A320 Neo narrow-body aircraft and 15 A330-900 wide-bodies, Airbus said in a statement on Thursday.

The all-Airbus fleet operator also signed options for another 55 A320 Neos and 15 A330 Neos, Flynas said in a separate statement.

“The A320 Neo family … [allows] us to offer unique, low-cost travel experiences,” said Flynas chief executive and managing director Bander Almohanna.

“Additionally, the A330 Neo will enhance our long-haul capabilities with its advanced technology and efficiency while supporting our growth plans and Saudi Arabia’s pilgrim programme.”

The Flynas order has helped Airbus overtake its US rival Boeing in terms of volume of jets, as the air show in Farnborough, south-west of London, winds down to close on Friday.

Flynas, which is backed by billionaire businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, operates an all-Airbus fleet.

In April, it confirmed plans to list its shares on the Tadawul stock exchange this year.

More to follow …

Updated: July 25, 2024, 2:49 PM

