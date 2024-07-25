Saudi Arabia's Flynas signs deal for up to 160 Airbus Neo jets at Farnborough Airshow

Saudi Arabia's budget airline Flynas signed an agreement for up to 160 Airbus Neo jets, including 90 firm orders and options for 70 additional aircraft at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK.

The airline will buy 75 A320 Neo narrow-body aircraft and 15 A330-900 wide-bodies, Airbus said in a statement on Thursday.

The all-Airbus fleet operator also signed options for another 55 A320 Neos and 15 A330 Neos, Flynas said in a separate statement.

“The A320 Neo family … [allows] us to offer unique, low-cost travel experiences,” said Flynas chief executive and managing director Bander Almohanna.

“Additionally, the A330 Neo will enhance our long-haul capabilities with its advanced technology and efficiency while supporting our growth plans and Saudi Arabia’s pilgrim programme.”

The Flynas order has helped Airbus overtake its US rival Boeing in terms of volume of jets, as the air show in Farnborough, south-west of London, winds down to close on Friday.

Flynas, which is backed by billionaire businessman Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, operates an all-Airbus fleet.

In April, it confirmed plans to list its shares on the Tadawul stock exchange this year.

More to follow …

Dengue fever symptoms High fever

Intense pain behind your eyes

Severe headache

Muscle and joint pains

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen glands

Rash If symptoms occur, they usually last for two-seven days

MATCH INFO Who: France v Italy

When: Friday, 11pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

SPEC SHEET: APPLE M3 MACBOOK AIR (13") Processor: Apple M3, 8-core CPU, up to 10-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664, 224ppi, 500 nits, True Tone, wide colour Memory: 8/16/24GB Storage: 256/512GB / 1/2TB I/O: Thunderbolt 3/USB-4 (2), 3.5mm audio, Touch ID Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery: 52.6Wh lithium-polymer, up to 18 hours, MagSafe charging Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD Video: Support for Apple ProRes, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio: 4-speaker system, wide stereo, support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking (with AirPods) Colours: Midnight, silver, space grey, starlight In the box: MacBook Air, 30W/35W dual-port/70w power adapter, USB-C-to-MagSafe cable, 2 Apple stickers Price: From Dh4,599

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SAUDI ARABIA RESULTS Main card

Middleweight:

Robert Whittaker defeated Ikram Aliskerov via knockout (Round 1)

Heavyweight:

Alexander Volkov def Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision

Middleweight:

Kelvin Gastelum def Daniel Rodriguez via unanimous decision

Middleweight:

Shara Magomedov def Antonio Trocoli via knockout (Round 3)

Light heavyweight:

Volkan Oezdemir def Johnny Walker via knockout (Round 1)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight:

Nasrat Haqparast def Jared Gordon via split decision

Featherweight:

Felipe Lima def Muhammad Naimov via submission (Round 3)

Welterweight:

Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Nicolas Dalby via split decision

Bantamweight:

Muin Gafurov def Kang Kyung-ho via unanimous decision

Light heavyweight:

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov def Brendson Ribeiro via majority decision

Bantamweight:

Chang Ho Lee def Xiao Long via split decision

Herc's Adventures Developer: Big Ape Productions

Publisher: LucasArts

Console: PlayStation 1 & 5, Sega Saturn

Rating: 4/5

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024 Equestrian Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzooqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi (four to be selected). Judo

Men: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg); women's Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg). Cycling

Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race). Swimming Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle). Athletics Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).

J Street Polling Results 97% of Jewish-Americans are concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism



76% of US Jewish voters believe Donald Trump and his allies in the Republican Party are responsible for a rise in anti-Semitism



74% of American Jews agreed that “Trump and the Maga movement are a threat to Jews in America"



THE SPECS Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder

Power: 210hp

Torque: 320Nm

Price: Starting from Dh89,900

On sale: Now



SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now