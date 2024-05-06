ATM 2024: Riyadh Air in talks with Airbus and Boeing over a new order of widebody jets

Saudi Arabia's start-up airline, Riyadh Air, is in talks with Airbus and Boeing over a second wide-body aircraft order as it prepares to start operations in the summer of 2025.

The potential order is expected to be finalised by next year, Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas told The National on Monday at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

Mr Douglas said the airline has also made a long-anticipated order for narrow-body jets, with the deal size and plane model to be announced within a “matter of months”.

Riyadh Air placed its first aircraft order in March 2023 when it signed an agreement for 39 Boeing 787 wide-body planes, with options for 33 more, to handle long-haul flights.

It is building its fleet to connect the Saudi capital with more than 100 destinations by the end of the decade.

