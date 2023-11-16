Dubai Airshow: Emirates orders additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth $6 billion

Emirates, the world's biggest long-haul airline, ordered an additional 15 Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft valued at $6 billion at the Dubai Airshow on Thursday as part of its future growth plans.

This takes its orders at the Dubai Airshow this week to 110 additional aircraft, including the 95 wide-bodies it ordered from Boeing on Monday, for a total value of $58 billion at list prices. Customers typically get significant discounts.

“We plan to deploy our A350s to serve a range of new markets including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group.

“We will work closely with Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure our aircraft deliver the best possible operating efficiency and flying experience for our customers.”

The order for the A350-900s came after differences between Emirates and engine-maker Rolls-Royce stood in the way of a deal for the larger A350-1000 model at the Dubai Airshow.

The airline was seeking guarantees from the UK manufacturer on the maintenance cost of the engines for the A350-1000 and their performance in harsh desert conditions.

Rolls-Royce said discussions with Emirates on the engine for the larger variant will continue.

“We are happy to see Emirates continuing to build their A350 fleet which shows their trust in Rolls-Royce," Ewen McDonald, Rolls-Royce's chief customer officer of civil aerospace told The National on Thursday.

"We will continue our discussions with Emirates on the A350-1000 engine improvements and look forward to them choosing this aircraft in the future.”

Emirates already has an existing order for 50 units of the smaller A350-900 model. The first delivery is expected next summer.

With the latest order, the airline will receive A350 deliveries until early 2028.

"The A350-900s will add to our fleet mix and we are pleased to announce additional orders for this aircraft type," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"Emirates’ orders this week are all carefully planned to support our future growth."